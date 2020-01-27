The Red Sox Monday mourned the deaths of John Altobelli, father of Red Sox scout J.J. Altobelli, John’s wife Keri, and their daughter Alyssa, who died in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Southern California. Six other victims died in the crash, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

John Altobelli was a junior college coach at nearby Orange Coast College and also had previously coached in the Cape Cod Baseball League.

“The Red Sox are devastated by the news of yesterday’s tragic helicopter crash in Southern California. We are heartbroken for the victims and their families,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said. “John touched so many lives in his 27 years coaching at Orange Coast College, and we join the entire baseball community in mourning him. Our thoughts are with the Altobelli family, the Bryant family, the Mauser family, the Zobayan family, and all of those affected by this tragedy.