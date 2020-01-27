Free agent outfielder Nicholas Castellanos agreed to a $64 million, four-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds, the latest of four big-money moves totalling $174 million the team has made in an attempt to emerge from years of losing, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday. Castellanos can opt out and become a free agent after the 2020 season. Castellanos’ deal raised the offseason total of contracts negotiated by agent Scott Boras to$1.2 billion.

Pirates deal OF Marte to DBacks

The Pittsburgh Pirates sent Starling Marte, 31, a 2016 All-Star and two-time Gold Glove outfielder, to the Arizona Diamondbacks for prospects Liover Peguero and pitcher Brennan Malone. The Diamondbacks will receive $1.5 million from the Pirates on Sept. 15 as part of the deal, while Pittsburgh obtained $250,000 in international signing bonus allocation. Marte, who hit .295 and set career-highs with 23 home runs and 81 RBIs last season, has an $11.5 million salary this year, and his contract includes a $12.5 million team option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout.

. . . Major League Baseball and the umpires are actively discussing having replay review decisions announced at the ballpark by umps wearing microphones, several people familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. There remains plenty of work to do, however, making it uncertain whether the plan could be implemented by Opening Day on March 26.

College basketball

Polls: Baylor, South Carolina at No. 1

Baylor is No. 1 for a second straight week in an AP Top 25 men’s poll that had no major changes at the top as the Bears stayed well ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga in an unchanged top seven. In the women’s poll, Oregon moved up one spot, jumping UConn for No. 3 while South Carolina and Baylor remained in the top two spots, respectively . . . The ACC fined Notre Dame $20,000 and publicly reprimanded Fighting Irish men’s basketball coach Mike Brey for his comments about officiating after Saturday’s 85-84 loss at Florida State.

Pelini returns to LSU as coordinator

College football

Reigning national champion LSU is bringing back Bo Pelini as defensive coordinator, the position he held when the Tigers won a national championship in the 2007 season. Pelini replaces Dave Aranda, who left the Tigers to take over as Baylor’s head coach . . . Oklahoma hired DeMarco Murray as its running backs coach, bringing back the school’s career leader in all-purpose yards, career touchdowns and kickoff return average . . . Grand Valley State suspended offensive coordinator Morris Berger after he was quoted by the school newspaper as saying he would like to meet Adolf Hitler and no one could deny the Nazi “wasn’t a great leader.’

Miscellany

Blue Jackets extend F Robinson 2 yrs

The Columbus Blue Jackets signed forward Eric Robinson , 24, to a two-year contract extension . . . Skylar Diggins- Smith indicated she didn’t want to play for the WNBA’s Dallas Wings next season and wants to find a new team . . . . The International Cycling Union canceled a race scheduled Feb. 23-March 1 in China because of the deadly Coronavirus that has killed more than 80 people and infected thousands more in the country.