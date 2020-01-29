On Wednesday afternoon, the day after MLB accused it of throwing roadblocks in front of problems and being a reluctant participant in negotiations, MiLB counterpunched.

So much for that cease-fire between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball.

“Major League Baseball continues to misrepresent our positions with misleading information in public statements that are not conducive to good faith negotiations,” read a statement.

For good measure, MiLB included a three-page letter it sent to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred last Thursday detailing the organization’s stance on responsibilities for upgrading facilities, reasons why short-season leagues do not need to be shut down, flaws with MLB’s proposed “Dream Leagues,” and flaws it sees with MLB’s argument that it “heavily subsidizes” Minor League Baseball.

Advertisement

A response from Major League Baseball was expected later Wednesday.

MLB’s statement about negotiations came Tuesday afternoon, a few hours after 60-plus members of the US House of Representatives introduced a resolution urging MLB to abandon its quest to strip 42 minor league clubs of their major league affiliation.

Representative Lori Trahan (D-Mass.), along with three others, introduced the bipartisan resolution, which was supported by 38 Democrats and 28 Republicans. It was an outgrowth of the Save Minor League Baseball Task Force formed late last year by Trahan, US Representative David McKinley (R-W.Va.), and more than 100 other representatives.

Trahan’s 3rd District in Massachusetts encompasses Lowell, home of the Spinners, currently a short-season Single A affiliate of the Red Sox.

The resolution is nonbinding, but after being assigned to a committee, the sponsors’ goal will be to bring the measure to the floor for a full vote.

MLB’s statement in response to the resolution Tuesday included the suggestion that Congress apply its energies toward getting MiLB back to the bargaining table.

Tensions between the sides bubbled over in December at baseball’s winter meetings, followed by MLB’s pronouncement that it would no longer speak about negotiations in public.

Advertisement

Both sides had kept relatively quiet since then, but after the Congressional resolution, MLB responded publicly in a fashion that prompted MiLB to respond in kind.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB