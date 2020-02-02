“I trust them to do the right thing and bring in a good person,” Moreland said. “The biggest thing for me was I’ve enjoyed my time in Boston. It feels like home for us and there’s a good group of guys. I’m comfortable there.

That the Sox don’t yet have a manager didn’t matter to him.

Mitch Moreland took a $3 million guarantee to return to the Red Sox, turning down at least two other teams for a fourth season in Boston.

“It’s a good family atmosphere, too, and that means a lot to me.”

Moreland, 34, has a .782 OPS with the Sox and played strong defense at first base. His lefty bat will help balance the lineup. Moreland also will continue to be a good role model for players such as Rafael Devers, Michael Chavis, and Bobby Dalbec.

“I feel comfortable in that position,” Moreland said. “It’s something I bring to the table. I’ve had some experience and I want to pass that along.”

Chavis and Dalbec were developed as third basemen, so having Moreland around to work with them defensively is a bonus. They’re also righthanded hitters, which could lead to the Sox using a platoon.

Having Moreland around also makes it easier for the Sox to give Dalbec more time in Triple A. The 24-year-old played only 30 games for Pawtucket last year.

Moreland was surprised by the series of events that took down Alex Cora last month. He’s known Cora since they briefly played together for Texas in 2010.

“He’s been a friend of mine for a long time now,” Moreland said. “He was great for us and he’ll definitely be missed. Alex has a great baseball mind. I’ve talked to him some and it’s a difficult thing.”

Moreland needs one more season to have 10 years of service time in the majors, which would be an impressive milestone for a former 17th-round draft pick.

Teams usually throw a small clubhouse celebration for players who hit 10 years.

“It’s meaningful because it’s hard to do,” Moreland said. “The life span of careers is getting shorter in the game. It’s a nice thing to be able to say you did that. When I came up, it seemed like every team had a few guys who did it. It’s rare now. It’s nice for my family, too.”

How nice? If players wait to collect their pensions at 62, they draw $220,000 a year.

As for a manager, Moreland talked to chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and general manager Brian O’Halloran about the search and is comfortable they’ll make a good choice. Moreland already has played for four managers in his career. One more is not going to affect him.

“You can’t get caught up in that,” he said. “I’m going to be the same person no matter what. The Sox know what they’re doing and will make a good decision.”

Moreland had 13 home runs and an .870 OPS through May 25 last season. Back and leg injuries then kept him out for two months.

“Injuries have always been something I’ve had to deal with,” Moreland said. “But I know I can help this team. We’re going to hit, I feel confident in that. I know some things have changed but we have a good lineup.

“This team is still in a great place. We can contend. If it wasn’t for the injuries we had last year with our pitching, we’d have been right there.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.