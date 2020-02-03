HOUSTON — The Houston Astros hired James Click as their new general manager Monday, taking the Tampa Bay Rays executive and putting him in charge of the scandal-ridden team a week before the start of spring training.

Click succeeds Jeff Luhnow, who along with manager AJ Hinch was suspended by Major League Baseball in the wake of a sign-stealing scam and then fired by the Astros.

The AL champion Astros hired Dusty Baker last week as manager.