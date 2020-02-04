Oakland Athletics quality-control coach Mark Kotsay interviewed for the opening last week but is no longer in the running, a league source confirmed to the Globe.

Mark Kotsay played 49 games for the Red Sox in the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

Kotsay, 44, is entering his fifth season with the A’s and third as their quality-control manager. He’s been a hot name this offseason and is widely known in the A’s clubhouse for the way he connects with players.

The Red Sox reportedly have also interviewed internal candidates Carlos Febles, their third base coach, and Ron Roenicke, their bench coach.

The only candidates publicly identified from outside of the organization are Kotsay and Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Urueta.

Urueta was set to interview over the weekend.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training Feb. 11, followed by position players Feb. 16. The team’s first full workout will take place on the 17th.

