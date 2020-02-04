When healthy, he shows an impressive ability to get the barrel on the ball (evidenced by his modest 13.0 percent strikeout rate) that translated to perennially high batting averages as he moved through the minors following his second-round selection out of high school in 2014. He’s also capable defensively at all three outfield positions.

The Red Sox would receive two players in the deal, with Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo representing the centerpiece. As a rookie in 2019, he hit .294/.342/.475 with 12 homers in 106 games before he missed most of the final two months due to injuries (most notably a back injury).

According to multiple industry sources, the Red Sox and Dodgers agreed to a deal that would send Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles. The sides are currently reviewing medical information, and it’s possible that a blockbuster trade could be finalized tonight.

Verdugo, who turns 24 in May, bats and throws lefthanded. He seems likely to claim an everyday outfield job.

The second player the Red Sox would receive is righthander Brusdar Graterol, a pitcher who features an eye-popping two-seam fastball that regularly exceeds 100 miles per hour. Graterol made 10 big league appearances down the stretch for the Twins, going 1-1 with a 4.66 ERA, after going 7-0 with a 1.92 ERA along with 9.0 strikeouts and 3.4 walks per nine innings in three levels of the minors. He threw 61 innings (11 starts, seven relief appearances) in the minors last year.

The 21-year-old’s huge velocity gives him an obvious chance at a plus or plus-plus fastball. He also flashes a slider with the potential to be a plus offering and a functional changeup. Based on that three-pitch mix, one evaluator sees him as having the ceiling of a starter who could be a No. 3 or better and there’s a floor of a late-innings arm or opener. Given the combination of his stuff and his proximity to the big leagues, Graterol immediately becomes the Red Sox’ top pitching prospect.

The Red Sox would include significant cash in the deal to offset some of the remaining three years and $96 million on Price’s deal. With the departures of both Price and Betts (owed $27 million in 2020), the Red Sox will achieve their desired goal of getting below the $208 million luxury tax threshold in 2020.

Betts seemed keen on getting to free agency at the end of the upcoming season.

Losing Betts leaves a huge gap in the lineup. He is a generational talent and will go down as one of the best players to ever put on a Sox uniform.

In six seasons, Betts compiled a .301 batting average with 139 homers and an .893 OPS. He has played in four All-Star Games, and won three Silver Sluggers and four Gold Gloves. He was the American League MVP in 2018, when he batted .346 with 32 homers, 30 stolen bases, and a whopping 1.078 OPS while also becoming a World Series champion.

The Sox and Betts were never on the same page when it came to a long-term contract. In each of the last three offseasons, Betts and his camp declined the Red Sox’ extension offers. Instead, Betts has chosen to bet on himself and is a firm believer that he can get what he feels he’s worth in the open market.

When the Sox hired Chaim Bloom away from the Tampa Bay Rays — an organization that is known for making trades and finding wins within the margins — it made it easier to imagine a scenario in which Betts wouldn’t return.

Now, the Sox must pick up the pieces and retool, something that’s not easy do without their cornerstone player.

This story will be updated.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com.