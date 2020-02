After acquiring Mookie Betts on Tuesday, the Dodgers kept dealing, sending outfielder Joc Pederson to the Angels for middle infielder Luis Rengifo, according to ESPN.

The 27-year-old Pederson hit .249 with 36 home runs and 74 RBIs last year for the Dodgers. As for Rengifo, the 22-year-old hit .238 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs in 108 games for the Angels last season.