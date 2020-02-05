The trade had been rumored for days, so it was no surprise to the handful of Sox players who were at the park. But that didn’t make it any easier to accept.

His parking spot was empty Wednesday, the lefthander having been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers along with Mookie Betts.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — David Price has been showing up at JetBlue Park for several weeks now, working out with other early arrivals to spring training on the fields behind the stadium.

“Big moves, obviously. It’s unfortunate, I guess,” righthander Nate Eovaldi said. “[Price] was a big guy for us. And of course Mookie at the top of the lineup and in right field. It’s unfortunate.

“He’s definitely one of our leaders, having him at the top of the lineup and setting the tone for us, getting everything started. He’s huge.”

Eovaldi has been traded three times in his career, and this is the third time for Price. Older players understand it’s always a possibility. The unusual aspect of this deal is that it came on the eve of spring training and tore big holes in the roster of what appeared to be a playoff contender.

Pitchers and catchers report to Red Sox camp next Tuesday, with their first official workout Wednesday.

The Sox also have not yet replaced manager Alex Cora.

“It seems like we have a lot of things we have to figure out right before the start of spring training,” Eovaldi said. “Manager-wise and now we’re trying to fill a slot in the starting rotation and right field, who that’s going to be.”

It’ll fall on Eovaldi, Chris Sale, and Eduardo Rodriguez to carry the rotation. If the depleted Sox have any hope of contention, their starters have to deliver.

“It’s hard to see the big picture right now,” Eovaldi said. “You have to stay focused on everything and think about the team that we do have and all the young guys we have coming up.

“We have a lot of guys who can contribute.”

Eovaldi answered quickly when asked if the Sox would still be competitive.

“One hundred percent,” he said. “Especially with the way Eddie [Rodriguez] picked it up last season. Plus Sale and I going to be healthy. I think we’re going to be a great team.”

