Rose, 78, sent a petition to Manfred asking him to “reconsider his status on the permanently ineligible list due to its disproportionate nature.”

On Wednedsay, he asked MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to consider it, citing the league’s lack of punishment for players amid the sign-stealing scandal as precedent that he should be removed from the ineligible list.

Pete Rose, who has been banned indefinitely from baseball for betting on the game, wants to be let into the Hall of Fame.

The petition, obtained by ESPN, claims: “There cannot be one set of rules for Mr. Rose and another for everyone else.

“No objective standard or categorization of the rules violations committed by Mr. Rose can distinguish his violations from those that have incurred substantially less severe penalties from Major League Baseball.”

The league decided not to punish any Astros players -- and will not punish any Red Sox players -- as part of its invesigation into the wide-ranging sign-stealing scandal that caused three managers to lose their jobs last month, including the Red Sox’ Alex Cora.

MLB struck a deal with the Players Association to grant immunity to individuals who spoke to the league, citing possible issues with grievances if penalties were levied.

Rose argues that the punishment for “game-changing rules violations that have affected the integrity of the game” is less than his for betting on baseball.

Rose has been denied reinstatement by Manfred once before, in December 2015. In 2017, the Hall of Fame denied a request for him to be placed on the ballot, according to ESPN. Bud Selig, former MLB commissioner, also rejected Rose.

