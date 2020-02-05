After an offseason of agonizing, vacillating, endlessly evaluating, and negotiating, the best Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and the baseball ops politburo he oversees could do in a deal for the second-best player in baseball is young Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo and Minnesota Twins pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol? What happened to the influx of prospects that were going to restock the Sox’ fallow farm system with potential sign-stealing draft penalties looming?

The trade Tuesday night that ended the Mookie Betts era here doesn’t look any better in the light of day. That’s it?

The 36-year-old Bloom’s first major move with the Red Sox is a doozy and initially a disappointment. Trading Betts to the Dodgers while attaching Hub hardball hostage David Price is going to identify Bloom like his Social Security number for the rest of his baseball career.

The Yalie had better hope the quality of what he got in return for Betts eventually overshadows the quantity. He needs this deal to be what the in-season Nomar Garciaparra swap was for former Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein and what the last salary dump the Red Sox conducted with the Dodgers in 2012 was for Ben Cherington. Both of those deals begat World Series winners (2004 and 2013).

Here’s hoping Bloom has the Ambien handy, a la Theo. There could be some sleepless nights ahead as he reshapes the Sox in the aftermath of this payroll purge.

I warned that the return for Betts, a free agent flight risk with a $27 million salary, would be underwhelming, but it’s downright depressing that this was the best the Sox could do after a tortuous offseason of will-they-or-won’t-they with Mookie. In fairness to Bloom, we don’t know what his marching orders were from ownership. But we can deduce them from the composition of the giveaway, err, trade.

This appears to be a straight-up salary dump dressed in trade’s clothing. The real return the Red Sox desired to pull the trigger on a Betts trade wasn’t talent. It was the rebalancing of their books to avoid paying the luxury tax for a third straight season.

The Sox used a five-tool franchise player in his prime as a chaser to wash down the awful taste of the Dodgers swallowing a significant portion of the three years and $96 million remaining on Price. The Sox prioritized peeling off payroll over procuring talent to slink below the $208 million tax threshold.

Yuck.

Still, you’d think that Bloom could have squeezed a little bit more out of his old boss in Tampa Bay, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, overseer of one of baseball’s most fecund farm systems. Bloom’s mentor might have fleeced his player procurement Padawan. He can now team Betts, the 2018 American League MVP, with 2019 National League MVP Cody Bellinger. He gave up precious little to do it.

The Dodgers will be the first team to have MVPs from the previous two seasons in the same outfield since the 1963 New York Yankees boasted Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris.

The Dodgers were never going to part with their two top prospects, infielder Gavin Lux or pitcher Dustin May, to rent Betts as they try to end a World Series drought dating back to 1988, even if Betts is baseball’s answer to Kawhi Leonard. But Bloom should’ve been able to convince them to part with infielder Jeter Downs or one of their surfeit of pitching prospects such as Josiah Gray or Tony Gonsolin. These were all names bandied about in reports forecasting the inevitable trade.

Instead, Bloom settled for young outfielder Alex Verdugo, part of a surplus of LA outfield options, and a flame-throwing lottery ticket in the Venezuelan Graterol. One ESPN talent evaluator pegged the lefthanded-hitting Verdugo’s ceiling as being another J.D. Drew. That’s both comforting and distressing.

Drew was an immensely talented player who never appeared to be fully engaged, couldn’t stay healthy, and made only one All-Star team (with the Sox in 2008) during a quality career. He was the poster-child for torpor.

The 21-year-old Graterol made his major league debut last season for Minnesota pitching out of the bullpen. But he looks to be boom or bust, replete with red flags. He missed the entire 2016 season after having Tommy John surgery and sat out more than two months last season with a shoulder impingement.

And for someone with a triple-digit fastball, his strikeout numbers weren’t eye-popping. Graterol struck out 61 batters in 61 minor league innings, then in 10 relief appearances for the Twins during the regular season fanned 10 batters in 9⅔ innings.

He’s a scratch ticket. He could be worth five bucks or $1 million.

Maybe Verdugo turns out to be Christian Yelich, and Graterol morphs into Felix Hernandez. Bloom’s old team, Tampa Bay, benefits from an uncanny knack for identifying undervalued assets. That’s part of the reason the Sox hired Bloom to replace the deposed Dave Dombrowski.

Let there be no doubt, though, where the Sox’ priorities reside in 2020. The real innovative thinking they desired to import from the AL East rival Rays wasn’t creative team building, but creative cost-cutting.

The Sox had to deal Betts, who showed zero signs of forgoing free agency to remain here. The writing was on the left-field Wall. The Sox and Betts were acres apart on a new deal.

Mookie is a joy to watch. But he never struck one as a Sox lifer like fellow Boston MVPs Ted Williams, Yaz, and Jim Rice. He never looked fully comfortable as the franchise fulcrum like David Ortiz, who became synonymous with the city.

All the caterwauling from fans and media about not wanting to see a charismatic, dynamic MVP and four-time All-Star depart is understandable. Betts is a generational player to root for. But, removing sentimentality, there was only one pragmatic business decision.

What’s frustrating is that the Sox waited so long pondering their options and got so little in return for Mookie. There’s a fine line between deliberation and procrastination. This felt like the latter, waiting until a week before pitchers and catchers report to ship Betts away.

Maybe the overcrowded structure of baseball operations had something to do with that, with Bloom and the holdover Gang of Four — general manager Brian O’Halloran and assistant GMs Eddie Romero, Raquel Ferreira, and Zack Scott — wedded together in an awkward arranged marriage.

Getting five people to reach a consensus on where to go for dinner is a challenge, never mind dealing off a franchise player.

But it’s Bloom who will have to wear this deal for better or worse. He’s the face of the front office.

It was just more than 15 months ago that Red Sox ownership was gloating over the best team in franchise history, celebrating a World Series title on the same Dodger Stadium diamond that Betts will now call home. They had all the answers then as they danced in the glow of a 119-win tour de force.

Now, the manager that day (Alex Cora), the winning pitcher (Price), and the franchise player (Betts) are all gone. It’s a stunning demolition.

Bloom is the one left to pick up the pieces and refashion the Red Sox into a winner. This wasn’t a great start.

Christopher L. Gasper can be reached at cgasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.