As soon as one of them had the ball, the other would take off like a wide receiver running a go route. Then came a pass lofting toward the dugout and a catch usually right along the baseline.

It was why I always rooted for the final out of an inning to be a fly ball caught by Mookie Betts or Jackie Bradley Jr.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Baseball is first and foremost a business enterprise, as Red Sox fans were cruelly reminded of this week. But if you watch closely, there are occasional moments that allow you to forget about the bottom line.

Betts, who often works out with football players during the offseason, ran the better routes. And Bradley always seemed to throw the ball to just the right spot so it would land in Betts’s glove.

Alert fans at Fenway Park knew what was coming and always applauded when the connection was made. But that happened on the road, too. Even at Yankee Stadium a few times.

For just a few seconds, they were ballplayers having fun, and who couldn’t appreciate and enjoy that?

That is all written in the past tense because Betts is on his way to the Los Angeles Dodgers once the trade that was made on Tuesday is finalized. For the first time in six seasons he won’t be playing alongside Bradley.

“As a teammate you love him and you respect him. But as we all know, this is all a part of it,” Bradley said Thursday after working out at JetBlue Park.

Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr. were teammates in Boston since 2014. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Bradley and Betts played with symmetry that comes only with years of playing together. Red Sox pitchers were bailed out countless times by Bradley playing deep in center or Betts shifting toward the line in right because they knew the other could cover the gap if needed.

There was a trust that built up over time, subtle shifts one way or the other choreographed with just a look.

“It’s going to be different,” Bradley said. “But like anything else you have to move forward and continue to work and help the team win.”

Bradley and Betts were roommates in Instructional League after they were drafted in 2011 and quickly became close friends. They’ve since been All-Stars, won a World Series, made millions of dollars, and had daughters.

Now they’ll play for different teams. It brings to mind the Red Sox trading Fred Lynn in 1981 after he played six seasons alongside his good friend Jim Rice.

Like Betts and Bradley, the business of the game sent them in different directions.

When principal owner John Henry said in September that cutting the payroll was an offseason goal, Bradley knew changes were coming and wondered if he’d get traded. But it wasn’t something he dwelled on.

“If it happened, it happened,” he said. “There’s no reason to sit around and think about it and worry about it. If so, you’re letting life pass away. I like to enjoy the offseason and think about my family. The important stuff.”

Instead, the Sox played for the cost-cutting championship by trading Betts and David Price to knock an estimated $75 million off the books over the next three years, $43 million this season alone.

“I sure hope so,” Bradley said when asked if the Sox were still positioned to contend for a playoff spot. “We have a great group of guys, great competitors. We’ll go out there and show up.”

Bradley, who is in his free agent year, needs a turnaround after hitting .229 with a .728 OPS over the last two seasons. He had tinkered with his swing but not seen consistent results.

Jackie Bradley Jr. is a career .236 hitter. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

“Always confident. I’ll continue to work and push forward,” Bradley said.

Alex Cora showed plenty of faith in Bradley, dropping him out of the lineup only occasionally. Bradley doesn’t know what to expect this season because the Sox still don’t have a manager.

“That’s different,” Bradley said. “It doesn’t affect me at all. I still have to go out there and do my thing. We’ll let the head guys take care of that. Either way, I still have to get my work in.”

Bradley, who turns 30 in April, is one of the team’s longest-tenured players. If the Sox are to find a way out of the mess they’ve been heaved into, the veterans on the roster have to step forward.

“This is a time we have to stick together more than any other time,” Bradley said. “There’s a lot of noise outside our locker room. That’s fine. We know what we have and know what we have in each other.

“We’ll continue to focus on that and the things that we can control and go out there and compete . . . We all had an idea of how crazy it was going to get, and it’s starting to come into fruition.”

Bradley has been in contact with Betts several times since word of the trade leaked.

“He’s doing good. I talked to him [Tuesday and Wednesday]. Most of the things we talk about really aren’t baseball-related,” Bradley said. “It’s just checking in on each other.”

That’s what friends do, and different uniforms won’t change that.

“There’s a lot of history,” Bradley said. “We’ve been through a lot and I’m sure we’re going to go through a lot more, too, in the future. But we’re going to have to move on.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.