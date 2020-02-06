Commissioner Rob Manfred said talks have ended over the proposed sale of a controlling share of the New York Mets from the families of Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz to hedge fund manager Steven Cohen . The Mets said Dec. 4 that the contemplated deal between Sterling Partners and Cohen would allow 83-year-old Fred Wilpon to remain as controlling owner and chief executive officer for five years. Cohen bought an 8 percent limited partnership stake in 2012 for $40 million. The deal under discussion would have seen him acquire an 80 percent controlling share in a transaction that values the team at $2.6 billion.

Infielder Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a $26 million, three-year contract and avoided salary arbitration. Muncy gets a $4.5 million signing bonus, payable within 30 days of the deal’s approval by Major League Baseball, and salaries of $1 million this year, $7.5 million in 2021 and $11.5 million in 2022. The Dodgers have a $13 million option for 2023, when he could be eligible for free agency, with a $1.5 million buyout. Muncy hit 35 home runs last season despite missing a lot of time in September because of a broken wrist.

NFL

Panthers mum on Newton

While Cam Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Carolina Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback’s future. “He’s rehabbing, that’s all I can say,” Panthers general manager Marty Hurney told the Associated Press in reference to the foot injury that caused Newton to miss the final 14 games last season . . . Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle said he is done with his 13-year NFL career. Weddle, 35, apparently made his long-expected retirement announcement on Twitter, although the hard-hitting safety with the famously big beard didn’t use the specific word. “I love y'all. We had a great run!” Weddle tweeted at his three NFL teams, adding the hashtag #BEARDOUT. Weddle played nine seasons for the Chargers and three more for the Ravens before spending last season with the Rams.

Advertisement

Hockey

US women get revenge vs. Canada

Hilary Knight and her United States teammates carried a decade-old grudge into Game 4 of their Rivalry Series with Canada, and settled an old score. The Americans earned a 3-1 win over Canada at Vancouver Wednesday night, and took a 3-1 lead in the five-game series. Knight set up Hayley Scamurra for the winning goal in the third period and added an empty-netter to seal the victory, quieting the pro-Canada crowd at Rogers Arena. Knight said her mind was on her experience at the 2010 Winter Olympics, when Canada’s women won gold the last time the two teams faced each other in Vancouver . . . Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook, 34, is expected to be ready for the start of next season after he had right hip surgery . . .

Advertisement

Miscellany

MLS, players reach five-year deal

Major League Soccer and its players have reached a new five-year collective bargaining agreement in time for the start of the season later this month. The agreement includes greater investment in player spending, and flexibility for the league’s teams in spending those funds. It also expands free agency and allows teams to take more charter flights, which the players had prioritized. Major League Soccer opens its 25th season on Feb. 29 . . . Davos is set to host World Cup races in Alpine skiing for the first time in 36 years. The high-end Swiss resort will stage slalom parallel racing events for men and women on Jan. 1, the International Ski Federation confirmed.