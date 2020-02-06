According to a report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Red Sox’s review of the 21-year-old’s medical records led the team to conclude that he is less likely than anticipated to project as a starting pitcher. With that conclusion, according to the report, the Sox may seek additional compensation in the form of an additional player and/or money from either the Twins or Dodgers.

It’s been more than 24 hours since the Red Sox agreed in principle to a blockbuster three-team trade with the Dodgers and Twins to send superstar Mookie Betts and lefthander David Price to the Los Angeles in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo and righthander Brusdar Graterol, who had been acquired by Los Angeles from Minnesota in exchange for pitcher Kenta Maeda. The reason for the delay apparently revolves around issues in the evaluation of Graterol’s medical records.

Graterol has had a history of injuries dating to 2015. In June of that year he underwent Tommy John surgery. In May 2018, he dealt with back spasms, followed by shoulder impingement syndrome in 2019. Now, a medical issue concerning Graterol may be keeping the trade from becoming official.

“It would not stun me,” one American League scout said. “He’s had issues in the past.”

The shoulder impingement limited the 21-year-old end Graterol to just over 70 innings combined in the minor leagues and big leagues last year. That said, when he returned from more than two months on the injured list, he showed premium velocity (over 100 m.p.h.) on his sinker.

While there are still what one major league source described as “a lot of moving parts” to the trade, another said that the sides are “continuing to work toward a deal.” Rosenthal reported that officials involved in the deal remain confident that it will be completed — just not necessarily in the form of the original Tuesday night agreement.

