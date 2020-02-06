With less than a week until spring training opens, that investigation appears to be coming to an end.

Manfred suspended Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow for their roles, and they were soon fired by owner Jim Crane. Manfred said at the time he would withhold Cora’s punishment until Major League Baseball completed its sign-stealing investigation of the 2018 World Series-winning Red Sox, of whom Cora was the manager.

Last month, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred released a nine-page report, detailing the Astros’ illegal sign-stealing during their 2017 World Series-winning season. Alex Cora, who was Houston’s bench coach at the time, helped devise the plan, which included the use of a live-feed camera.

Advertisement

“I’m hopeful that I can get Boston done before the camps open,” Manfred told reporters after an owners’ meeting Thursday in Orlando, Fla., adding that no Red Sox players will be sanctioned.

Astros players had been granted immunity in exchange for truthful testimonies.

“We have the right to discipline players right now. I’m absolutely convinced of that fact,” Manfred said. “We made a decision in the Houston investigation that in order for us to get the facts that we needed, somebody had to get immunity.”

Manfred added that he will limit the use of live video in the game.

“I think you should assume that before the season starts we will have new guidelines with respect to the use of video equipment,” he said. “I think we have too much video available in real time right now.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams

@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.