He also criticized “the unethical leaking of medical information” and what he called “the perversion of the salary arbitration process,” calling them reminders “that too often Players are treated as commodities by those running the game.”

Clark said that the lack of resolution in the deal has “unfairly put several Players’ lives in a state of limbo.”

MLB Players’ Association executive director Tony Clark issued a statement Friday calling for the four teams involved in unfinished trades — including the Red Sox — to resolve the matter “without further delay.”

The deal that would send Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, along with pitcher David Price, has been tied up since it came together Tuesday evening. The Red Sox were due to get Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo and Twins pitcher Brusdar Graterol in return. But after Red Sox team doctors looked at Graterol’s medical records, they concluded that his projection was not that of a starter, as they expected, but more as a reliever.

The discrepancy led the Red Sox to seek additional compensation of the deal, in a matter that remained between Boston and Minnesota, but that has yet to be resolved.

As a result, the other players involved — the Dodgers are sending Kenta Maeda to the Twins and trading Joc Pederson to the Angels in exchange for Luis Renfigo — are also waiting for the deal to be completed.

Pitchers and catchers are expected to report for spring training early next week. The rest of the players report the week after.

