In January, he said he did not have any involvement in the Sox allegedly using video to steal signs in 2018.

Roenicke, 63, was the team’s bench coach for two seasons under Alex Cora.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Red Sox have decided to name Ron Roenicke as their next manager, a major league source said Friday, but are waiting for Major League Baseball to conclude its investigation into the 2018 team before making the announcement.

The Sox will still be cautious and will wait for MLB to reveal its findings. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that report is expected before the start of spring training next week.

Advertisement

Third base coach Carlos Febles was considered for the job. The Sox also interviewed Arizona Diamondbacks coach Luis Urueta.

Roenicke was 342-331 managing the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-15. He played in the majors from 1981-88 then became a minor league coach in 1991.

Roenicke was on the Angels coaching staff under Mike Scioscia from 2000-10 before being hired by Milwaukee.

Because he coordinated spring training the last two seasons and knows the team well, the transition to Roenicke should be an easy one for the Red Sox.

The Sox have been seeking a manager since Jan. 14 when they mutually parted ways with Cora because of his prominent role in the sign-stealing scandal that led to Astros manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow being suspended and then fired.

MLB has withheld its punishment of Cora until its finishes the investigation into the Red Sox.

Roenicke was adamant that he had no involvement.

“It would be concerning if something happened — that I knew I wasn’t part of — that I was brought into as part of that,” Roenicke said last month. “I know what I do. I always try to do things the right way.”

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.