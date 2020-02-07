Clemens spoke as the sign-stealing controversy still swirls around two of Clemens’ former teams, the Astros and the Red Sox. Clemens, a Houston advisor, made it clear that he did not approve of their approach — “obviously, you can’t have a live feed and banging on a trash can and all that stuff” — but was perfectly fine with accepting eyes-only live feeds as part of the “big cat and mouse game” all have always participated in.

“I had two [Red Sox] teammates, Marty Barrett and Dwight Evans, you’re talking about two guys who would study the opposing pitcher. If he came set by his nose with a fastball and he covered his logo on his cap on a breaking ball, those guys had him, so, it pretty much made me paranoid,” said Clemens at the Seaport Hotel.

Before speaking at the Hot Stove Cool Music panel discussion on pitching Friday, Roger Clemens gave a clinic on sign-stealing, the pending Mookie Betts trade, and his Hall of Fame chances.

“If you pay attention to detail, you know pretty quick what’s going on,” said Clemens. “We had other ways to find out, where I would call my catcher out and call two consecutive pitches, and then he knew what the pitches were and sit behind home plate and basically wave his fingers to ‘c’mon’ and no sign. When I’d come set, the guy on second obviously didn’t get my sign, the hitter called timeout — so we knew something was going on then.”

He channeled his paranoia into chin music.

“In the old days, in the first part of my career back then, we policed that pretty well, as you guys know,” he said. “It got ugly at times, but that’s professional baseball and how we make our living.”

This winter, Clemens picked up on signals that something was wrong when the Astros’ front office “kind of went radio silent, so I figured something was going to happen.” That something was the punishment that cost GM Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch their jobs.

Among the other luminaries on the dais Friday were Cleveland pitcher Aaron Civale, New York Times baseball writer Tyler Kepner, The BASE leader Robert Lewis Jr., ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian, and longtime Yankees outfielder Bernie Williams. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

On Betts, Clemens sounded sympathetic to the outfielder’s well-known desire to become a free agent and discover his worth on the marketplace.

“I guess if you’re a Red Sox fan, you hope that next year maybe he’ll come back this way,” said Clemens. “He’s a tremendous player. He’s really bet on himself to do well. You can see the business part of the game, sure. You wish him all the health and that he has another great year for those guys.”

Clemens, the greatest Red Sox home-grown pitcher of the modern era, was allowed to walk in his free-agent year.

“I wanted to play here. I wanted a four-year deal. I thought I was going to finish [here] and I guess, unfortunately and fortunately for me, it worked out,” said Clemens, who ended playing 11 more seasons, retiring at age 45 in 2007.

The seven-time Cy Young Award winner, whose slam-dunk Hall of Fame induction was derailed by accusations of PED use, garnered his highest percentage of the writers’ vote yet last month, 61 percent, in his eighth of 10 years of eligibility. Players need 75 percent for enshrinement.

“That’s great. I appreciate people looking at the facts and my situation,” said Clemens. “They can try to group me in, whatever they want. You hear asinine comments from guys on the shows and stuff like that who have no clue, and never took time to read or see anything that we went through, but we did it the right way.”

Peter Gammons helped to found Hot Stove Cool Music in 2000. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Other highlights from the Business of Baseball Luncheon’s “Developing Pitching in an Offensive Era,” moderated by former and current Boston Globe baseball scribes Peter Gammons and Alex Speier:

■ Everyone conceded there’s a risk of information overload and overkill for young and old pitchers in the era of spin-rates and Edgertronic cameras.

“Over-reliance of data and analytics can become a crutch. Pitchers will over-assess,” said ex-Red Sox reliever Craig Breslow, Cubs director of pitching.

Clemens said he got by with spin rate and his stuff in the early part of his career, but for the greater part, it was “my heart, mind, and I willed myself through games.”

■ Robert Lewis Jr., head of The BASE, which focuses on baseball and education for Boston youth, said “human spirit, resiliency, and love of the game” are essential to success in baseball.

This is the 20th anniversary of Hot Stove Cool Music, founded by Gammons and former Boston Herald baseball writer Jeff Horrigan. Proceeds from Friday’s event and Saturday’s concert at Paradise Rock Club benefit The Foundation To Be Named Later, founded by brothers Paul and Theo Epstein, and its Peter Gammons college scholarship fund.

