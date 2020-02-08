The Red Sox and outfielder Andrew Benintendi reached a two-year, $10 million deal, thus avoiding salary arbitration, according to a major league source. The two sides were scheduled for a hearing in Arizona after the team submitted a recommendation of a $3.4 million salary for 2020 and the outfielder countered at $4.15 million.
Benintendi, 25, hit .266/.343/.431 with 13 homers and 10 steals in 2019 — a step back from his .290/.366/.465 line in the 2018 championship run. Since his callup in August 2016, he owns a .277/.354/.442 line.
With just more than three years of big league service time, he was eligible for salary arbitration this year for the first time in his career. The two-year deal will cover his first two seasons of arbitration eligibility. He’ll be eligible one additional time (for the 2022 campaign) before he is eligible for the open market.
