The Sox have taken more dings and dents than the fabled Green Monster this offseason. They’ve lurched from one organizational/reputational crisis or self-inflicted wound to the next. They’ve looked indecisive, unaware, and shambolic. Who would have thought the offseason would be more turbulent, disappointing, and uninspiring than last season’s 84-78 campaign?

The offseason can’t end fast enough for your Boston Red Sox. With baseball spring on the horizon in the form of spring training, the winter of the Sox’ discontent has a definite ending in sight, even if the Mookie Betts trade does not. It’s hard to recall an offseason that the Sox will be more eager to put in the rearview mirror when pitchers and catchers officially migrate to Fort Myers, Fla., on Tuesday.

Finally, there’s some certainty for the Sox to cling to. They will hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Wednesday at Fenway South. We know that. We’re not sure who the manager will be then, whether David Price — the salary cement blocks the Sox strapped to Betts in trade talks — will be there, or whether the Sox will still be fielding RFPs (request for proposals) for Betts during PFPs (pitchers’ fielding practices). Still, Camp Chaos can’t commence fast enough. It’s a life preserver in a roiling sea of incertitude.

To recap Boston’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad offseason:

■ The Sox started out searching for a successor to deposed president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who spent the team into luxury tax oblivion. They aimed for established names like Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey, and Boston baseball alums Mike Hazen of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cubs savior Theo Epstein. After striking out there, they floated the idea of sticking with the Gang of Four capable and loyal front office executives who had collectively run the Sox after Dombrowski’s dismissal — Brian O’Halloran, Eddie Romero, Raquel Ferreira, and Zack Scott. When that trial balloon got popped, they tapped one of the game’s brightest young executives from the rival Tampa Bay Rays, Chaim Bloom, in late October. But then they clumsily married Bloom to the existing Gang of Four, further muddling a complicated and opaque baseball decision-making structure.

■ With a goal — not a mandate — expressed by Sox principal owner John W. Henry (you know what else he owns) of avoiding paying the luxury tax for a third straight season, the Sox were largely frozen in carbonite trying to figure out what to do. Owners of baseball’s highest payroll in 2018, they nibbled around the edges of their roster with coupon-clipping signings like second baseman Jose Peraza (one year, $3 million). Meanwhile, the rival New York Yankees, who finished 19 games ahead of the Sox, fortified their roster by adding ace Gerrit Cole via a $324 million mega-deal.

■ In January, the Sox found themselves part of the fallout of the Houston Astros’ illicit electronic sign-stealing scandal, first unearthed by The Athletic. Sox manager Alex Cora was singled out by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred as one of the key principals in the trash-can banging, sign-swiping scheme while serving as Houston’s bench coach in 2017.

With the Sox under MLB investigation for allegedly employing similar sign-stealing methods using their video replay room during the 2018 World Series-winning season, the Sox and Cora “mutually agreed to part ways” on Jan. 14. The loss of a popular and charismatic manager was a devastating blow. The next day, the club held a sophistry-filled press conference that didn’t play well with fans or media, inviting ridicule.

■ Even when the Sox succeeded this offseason in achieving an objective it devolved into an episode worthy of a laugh track. Last Tuesday, the Sox agreed in principle to a three-team deal to ship imminent Fenway flight risk Betts and his $27 million salary along with sourpuss Price to the Dodgers in exchange for LA outfielder Alex Verdugo and Twins pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol.

With the Dodgers absorbing half of the $96 million left on Price’s deal as the freight for Betts, the Sox shed enough salary to limbo under the $208 million luxury tax threshold. That should stand as the crowning achievement of their offseason. Instead, it has become an embarrassing fiasco, exposing disagreement and indecision.

Spooked by the medicals of Graterol and potentially the negative reaction from fans and media about dishing Betts in a manner that prioritized payroll-paring over player procurement, the Sox plunged the deal into a state of suspended animation, attempting to renegotiate a more favorable return.

Boston’s cold feet have made some in baseball hot under the collar. Boston’s vacillation has drawn the ire of the MLB Players Association; superagent Scott Boras; the Twins, who threatened to pull out of the deal; and Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno, whose team has a deal with the Dodgers that’s contingent upon the Betts trade. The longer the trade, which as of Sunday was expected to eventually be consummated in a reformatted form, remains in purgatory the worse the Sox look.

Poor Graterol has become a prospect pawn in the Red Sox public relations game of Twister, according to venerable baseball scribe Ken Rosenthal. The portly pitcher does possess some medical red flags. He missed the 2016 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015, and more than two months last year with a shoulder impingement.

But the Sox — and the rest of baseball — knew this when they traded for him, projecting him as a starter. Graterol isn’t good enough for the Sox, but now the Dodgers are poised to take him to complete their portion of the deal with the Twins, which involves sending starter Kenta Maeda to Minnesota.

The Sox should have gotten more in the deal for Betts from the jump. Now, they want a mulligan.

The only person that might come out of this deal with his reputation more unfairly maligned than Graterol is poor Bloom, thrust into a bubbling cauldron of crises in his first months on the job. How can other GMs and colleagues around baseball trust and respect his word if he can be so easily overruled by the internal workings and PR sensitivities of the Sox organizational hierarchy?

Bring on the baseball. We need to see players wielding bats and gloves in a sunny setting because we’ve seen enough of this offseason of gloom, doom, and Bloom.

It’s a Hub horror movie with the Sox haunting themselves.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at cgasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.