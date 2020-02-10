The Sox once were open to splitting the difference and avoiding the contentiousness of presenting evidence as to why their player deserved less while he sat there listening. But now, they will go to a hearing if the sides aren’t able to agree.

Rodriguez is seeking $8.975 million, while the Red Sox filed at $8.3 million. Unless the sides come to an agreement beforehand, a three-person panel will hear testimony and choose one of the figures.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox pitchers and catchers have their first workout Wednesday. But Eduardo Rodriguez is scheduled to be in Phoenix for his salary arbitration hearing.

The Sox also could sign Rodriguez to a multiyear contract, as was the case with Andrew Benintendi on Saturday. He avoided a hearing by agreeing to a two-year, $10 million deal.

“Right now we’ll see if [my agents] get a call from them,” Rodriguez said. “We’ll see what happens.”

With Chris Sale and Nate Eovaldi coming off injuries and Martin Perez pitching to a 5.12 ERA for the Minnesota Twins last season, Rodriguez is a vital member of the rotation. The 26-year-old lefthander was 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA last season.

“Just wait and see,” Rodriguez said when asked if he could repeat that performance.

Chavis feels ready

Michael Chavis was being developed as a corner infielder in the minors before the Red Sox called him up last April and put him at second base.

It was a risk that worked. Chavis started 40 games at second base and handled the position better than expected. He was minus-2 defensive runs saved, which isn’t too bad; Brock Holt also was minus-2 at second base in 56 starts.

“It was a challenge physically because you have to do different things,” Chavis said. “So I approached the offseason to prepare for that.”

In anticipation of being used as a utility player, Chavis worked on his quickness and athleticism. He dropped some weight and focused on having better reactions.

“I think it’ll help at second, third, first, or even the outfield if I play some games there,” he said. “It was productive.’

Chavis had a .766 OPS last season along with 18 home runs and 58 RBIs. He missed the final six weeks of the season with a sprained left shoulder.

“The biggest thing for me after the season was getting healthy,” Chavis said. “However they want to use me, I feel ready.”

Here they come

Along with Chavis, new arrivals to camp included Benintendi, Rafael Devers, Darwinzon Hernandez, and Christian Vazquez. The coaching staff arrived as well . . . Brandon Workman led the Sox with 16 saves last season. But he didn’t arrive at camp assuming he would be the closer. “That’s not my call,” he said.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.