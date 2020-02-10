Although no representatives of Red Sox ownership were present for Monday’s press conference in Fort Myers, Fla., to announce the deal that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles, the team issued a statement.

“In trading a great player, a beloved player, we recognize how incredibly difficult this is for fans who fully understand just how special Mookie is,” principal owner John Henry said in the statement. “While the organization in its entirety very much wanted to see Mookie in a Red Sox uniform for the length of his career, we believe in this decision as we are responsible and accountable for both the present and the future of the Red Sox. We thank Mookie for his incredible contributions, both on and off the field.”