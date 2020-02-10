You can be quite sure that never happened in the 15 years Bloom worked for the Tampa Bay Rays.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A phalanx of seven television cameras lined up along the sidewalk adjacent to the back entrance of JetBlue Park at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, waiting for Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom to arrive. A dozen print reporters were present as well.

Dodgers fans will feel a lot different watching Mookie Betts strike out at Dodger Stadium this season than they did during the 2018 World Series.

Bloom paused briefly and said he might have something to tell reporters later. He then joined his staff in the second-floor offices that overlook the practice fields.

Nearly eight hours later, Bloom emerged to announce the details of a trade that will define his tenure with the Red Sox.

Simply put: This had better work.

To hear Bloom tell the tale, trading Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers for outfielder Alex Verdugo and two prospects was something he would have considered even if the Red Sox were only slightly over baseball’s $208 million competitive balance tax threshold.

“Everything is part of the calculus. But I don’t know that it would have changed the calculus all that significantly given the big picture of our position, given the need to have a strong farm system to sustain competitiveness,” Bloom said. “You need a sustainable roster to compete year after year after year in this division.”

Sustainability is the watchword of the Bloom administration, the notion to always be looking ahead and building a wide talent base instead of putting everything into one season.

If the Sox turn their newfound financial flexibility into a team that wins multiple championships over two or three years, he’ll be proven right. That’s why, as much as you may hate Betts going to the Dodgers and making them a good bet to win the World Series, you can’t judge this trade today.

“Knowing how great a player Mookie is, how important he’s been to us, it had to be high bar for us to consider moving him,” Bloom said. “This return met that bar.”

Bloom and general manager Brian O’Halloran took questions about the trade alone in a small room. Principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, and team president Sam Kennedy were not present, a product of the timing.

“We believe in this decision as we are responsible and accountable for both the present and the future of the Red Sox,” Henry said in a statement.

Henry, presumably, will further explain why he allowed Bloom to take a course of action that brings with it considerable risk.

Betts is a given, one of the best players in the game at the peak of his considerable talents. In return, the Red Sox received a chance to build a championship team in a different way.

It could work. Bloom played a major role in how Tampa Bay has tormented the Red Sox and Yankees in recent years by being better at player development and roster management. The Rays are bloodless, trading players at the peak of their value to get younger, less expensive, and often better players in return.

Take that formula and mix it with a much larger payroll and Bloom could turn the Sox into a sustainable — there’s that word again — powerhouse.

If it doesn’t work, if the young players he brings in don’t develop, Bloom will be the poor fool who traded Mookie Betts.

“You can’t be afraid to do something that you think is right in the big picture,” Bloom said.

And this can’t be a five-year plan. The Sox may have given up on this season, but they have to get back in the box for 2021 and beyond.

Bloom said he fully expects the Sox to compete this season. But trading Betts and Price a few days before the start of spring training sent a clear message that ownership is more focused on the future.

“It’s reasonable to expect we’re going to be worse without [Betts and Price],” Bloom said.

If the Sox fall out of contention in July, it would only make sense for Bloom to make more even trades to improve the farm system. If this is the plan, double down on it.

The Sox very badly need actual pitching prospects, not the future relievers they have. The one downside of the return for Betts and Price is that it didn’t include a young pitcher.

“At the end of the day, we chose to prioritize talent,” Bloom said. “If you can maximize the talent on your team, it gives you more options, more flexibility to be able to full holes and pursue whatever you don’t have.”

If you hate this trade, have at it. I’m with you. I’d rather watch Betts play at Fenway Park for another six months.

Just don’t judge it yet. Bloom has a plan and this was the first step. He believes in what he’s doing, and that conviction deserves a chance.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.