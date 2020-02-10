Verdugo is a known quantity; he appeared in 106 games with Los Angeles last season.

The details of the Red Sox’ trade of Mookie Betts to the Dodgers finally appear to be complete. In exchange for the superstar outfielder and pitcher David Price, the Red Sox will get Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs, and Connor Wong.

But Downs and Wong are both prospects; Downs’s position is shortstop and Wong is a catcher. Here’s what you need to know about them:

Jeter Downs

Yes, his name is a reference to a Hall of Famer

Downs was, in fact, named after Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

“When he came into the Major Leagues [in 1995], he was the name,” Downs explained to MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon in 2017. “He was the thing. He was shining. It was ‘Jeter this, Jeter that.’ It was actually my Mom’s idea. My brother got Jerry from my Dad [Jerry Sr.]. It was my Mom’s turn to pick a name since I was a second child. She just fell in love with Jeter and the way he played, his humbleness, how he carried himself on and off the field.”

Downs tries to emulate the former Yankee.

“That’s how I pride myself,” Downs told Sheldon. “I try to do the right thing on and off the field, whether it’s baseball-related or out with friends or helping somebody out on the street. It’s kind of ironic that I have the name because that’s exactly the person I model myself after.”

He was a first-round pick

Downs was selected as a first-round pick in the 2017 MLB draft (32nd overall) by the Cincinnati Reds. Born in Colombia, he grew up in Florida. Before being drafted and signing with the Reds, he had committed to play college baseball at the University of Miami.

His brother already plays in the Red Sox minor league system

Jerry Downs, Jeter’s older brother, was selected by the Red Sox in the 15th round of the 2015 draft. In his five seasons in the minor leagues at various levels, Jerry has compiled a .331 OBP and a .695 OPS as a first baseman.

He’s already been a part of a blockbuster trade

In Dec. 2018, Downs was sent from the Reds — the team that originally drafted him — to the Dodgers along with fellow prospect Josiah Gray and Homer Bailey. In exchange, Los Angeles sent Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood, Kyle Farmer, and cash to Cincinnati.

He possesses the potential to become a power-hitting middle infielder

In 2019, Downs played at two levels of the Dodgers’ minor league organization, totaling 24 home runs, a .362 OBP and an .888 OPS as a 20-year-old.

Scouts have also praised his defense. The best case scenario for the Red Sox appears to be that he blossoms into a double-play partner with current shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Connor Wong

He’s relatively new to the position

Wong, who was born in Houston and grew up in nearby Pearland, primarily played shortstop in high school, though his high school coach Anthony Scalise told the Houston Chronicle that he was a true utility player who could also throw more than 90 miles per hour on the mound. As a true freshman at the University of Houston in 2015, Wong started 62 of 63 games at shortstop, after earning a first-team all-state nod at the position as a high school senior.

As a college sophomore, he transformed into a utility player, starting in all 59 games with action at shortstop, third base, and behind the plate. The move got the six-foot-one Wong noticed, and he was selected by the Dodgers in the third round (100th overall) of the 2017 draft.

“Who wouldn’t want a guy that can catch, play short, pitch, and play the outfield?” Scalise told the Houston Chronicle when he was drafted. “He doesn’t back down from any challenge. If you tell Connor he can’t do something, he’ll say, ‘watch me,’ and then show you he can.”

The 28th-ranked Dodgers prospect in 2019, Wong has seen time at second and third base during his professional career.

“Being versatile helps me get out on the field, even if there’s a guy that’s better than me at a certain position,” Wong told Dodgers Way in 2018. “Versatility gets you out there every day, and that’s what counts in the end.”

He packs a powerful swing … when he makes contact

Splitting time between High-A and Double-A in 2019, Wong blasted 24 home runs while amassing a .281/.336/.541 slash line with 24 doubles and 82 RBIs.

All of this sounds good – but Wong also struck out 143 times. In his MLB prospect report, it was noted that swinging-and-missing has plagued Wong since his first year in pro ball:

“Wong displayed some wiry strength, but used more of a controlled approach at Houston before turning his right-handed swing loose in pro ball. He aggressively looks to drive the ball now and does to all fields, though he’ll need to make some adjustments after striking out at a 32 percent clip in 2018.”

Catcher Connor Wong has compiled 15 HR, 19 2B, and 7 3B this year while driving in 55 runs. Started the year with @RCQuakes and is now cutting his teeth with @TulsaDrillers. #DodgersOnTheFarm pic.twitter.com/qDzKgx9YUr — Dodgers Player Development (@DodgerPlayerDev) July 31, 2019

He helped the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a championship

In 2018, the Quakes won the California League Championship. Wong appeared in 102 games, hitting .269/.350/.480 that year, his first full season in the pros.

“We just had a really special team,” Wong said. “We came to the ballpark a lot of days and just knew we were gonna win. It was that kind of confidence and chemistry that we had.”

He’s a Cape Cod League product

After a summer with the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in 2015, Wong returned to the Cape Cod League with the Bourne Braves. He was named the starting catcher in the CCBL’s 2016 All-Star Game.

In the CCBL, his versatility showed again – he was the starting left fielder for Bourne on Opening Day in 2016, and in 2015, said his favorite position was pitching.

He wouldn’t be the first in his family to play in the majors

Wong’s stepfather, Matt Maysey, had a brief MLB career from 1992-93. A pitcher, he appeared in 25 games for Montreal and Milwaukee, with a 5.55 career ERA. He singled in his only at-bat, ending his career with an elusive 1.000 batting average.

“Connor’s step-dad has pounded baseball into him his whole life, and he understands the game,” Scalise said. “Throw in his God-given talent, his work ethic, and the fact that he’s a great kid, and he’s the perfect player to have on your team.”