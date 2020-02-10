The trade, which was completed in Sunday, has not yet been officially announced. The Sox received outfielder Alex Verdugo and two prospects, infielder Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and general manager Brian O’Halloran arrived at Red Sox camp Monday morning and did not offer comment on the trade of Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Some Red Sox players get in a run in the sunshine in Fort Myeyers. Jim Davis/Globe staff/Globe Staff

The Red Sox also are waiting for Major League Baseball to reveal the findings of its investigation the 2018 team for allegedly stealing signs. That report could be released early this week.

The Sox also have yet to name a manager for this season. Bench coach Ron Roenicke, who also arrived on Monday, is in line for the job.

Pitchers and catchers report Tuesday with their first practice set for Wednesday. A large group of pitchers — Nate Eovaldi, Eduardo Rodriguez, Matt Barnes and Brandon Workman among them — worked out on Monday.

Catcher Christian Vazquez was on hand as well.

Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., Michael Chavis, and Rafael Devers also arrived at camp.

Benintendi agreed to two-year, $10 million contract on Saturday.

Michael Chavis runs sprints at the Red Sox’ spring-training complex. Jim Davis/Globe staff/Globe Staff

Key dates

■ Wednesday: First workout for pitchers and catchers.

■ Feb. 17: First full-squad workout.

■ Feb. 22: Sox open Grapefruit League schedule against Tampa Bay.

■ March 24: Sox break camp after hosting Atlanta.

■ March 26: Opening Day at Toronto.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.