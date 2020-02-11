FORT MYERS, Fla. — The interim tag affixed to Ron Roenicke’s managerial appointment by the Red Sox added to what has been growing curiosity over the past four weeks. Is there a chance that Roenicke’s selection, to borrow from a past Sox regime change, is keeping a light on for the return of Alex Cora as manager?

At the least, such a consideration was not part of the selection of Roenicke, according to chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. Roenicke was selected on his own merits rather than as a seat warmer.

“[The possibility of an eventual return by Cora] wasn’t really something we factored into the process,” said Bloom. “Obviously, we were pretty clear on the reasons we parted ways, and Alex was very clear to us on those reasons as we discussed them, and I think all those reasons are still in place even though we still think the world of Alex. Obviously, there’s a process for him to go through of rehabilitation in a sense. I still think he has a ton to offer to this game, but it wasn’t a consideration throughout this process.”