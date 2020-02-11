The Red Sox have invited five non-roster players to spring training, including the two prospects the team received in the trade of Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

■ Centeno, 30, made three starts at catcher for the Red Sox in September of last season. Most of his 2019 was spent at Pawucket, where he landed after signing as a minor league free agent. He has 118 career games in the big leagues with the Mets, Brewers, Twins, Astros and Rangers.

■ Downs, 21, is, in fact, named after the former Yankees shortstop. He was picked in the first round by the Reds in 2017 and came to the Dodgers in a trade for Yasiel Puig. In 2019, he split time between High-A and Double-A, hitting .276 with an .888 OPS, 24 home runs and 24 stolen bases. He also played some at second base.

■ Puello, 28, has appeared in 61 career major league games. The outfielder most recently played for the Marlins, after being traded from the Angels midway through last season. His numbers through 403 career Triple-A games: .292, .391 on-base percentage, 192 stolen bases.

■ Reyes, 23, pitched for Double-A Portland last season. His 151 1/3 innings were the second-most among Double-A pitchers last season. Originally from the Domincan Republic, Reyes signed with Boston as an international free agent in 2014.

■ Wong, 23, split 2019 between the Dodgers’ High-A and Double-A affiliates. Twice he’s been named a California League midseason All-Star. He was drafted in the third round in 2017 out of college, where he transformed from an everyday shortstop to a utility player capable of playing catcher and third base. In the Dodgers system he made 176 starts behind the plate, 22 at second and another eight at third.

Here’s the full list of non-roster invitees:

Pitchers: R.J. Alvarez, Trevor Hildenberger, Tanner Houck, Brian Johnson, Mike Kickham, Robinson Leyer, Bryan Mata, Daniel McGrath, Bobby Poyner, Denyi Reyes, Domingo Tapia

Catchers: Roldani Baldwin, Jett Bandy, Juan Centeno, Connor Wong

Infielders: Chad De La Guerra, Jeter Downs, Marco Hernández, Tommy Joseph, Nick Longhi, Josh Ockimey, Jantzen Witte

Outfielders: John Andreoli, Rusney Castillo, Jarren Duran, César Puell

The 26 non-roster invitees join the Red Sox’ 39-man roster in Fort Myers. Pitchers and catchers begin workouts Wednesday; all other players begin next week.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.