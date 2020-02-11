“Amazing,” said Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. in reaction to the Roenicke news. “Very intellectual guy. Great mind. Has a love for the game. He’s great.”

Roenicke spent the last two seasons as Boston’s bench coach under former manager Alex Cora, who parted ways with the Red Sox in January after MLB’s investigation into the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing system in 2017 revealed that Cora played a central role.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Ron Roenicke will be named interim manager of the Red Sox Tuesday, according to a major league source.

Added pitcher Matt Barnes, “He’s awesome. He knows the game incredibly well. I think it will be nice having a familiar face with somebody who knows the guys, who’s been there, who has the experience that he has.”

Roenicke was 342-331 as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-15. He led the Brewers to 96 victories and the NL Championship Series in 2011, and had two other winning seasons before being fired 25 games into the 2015 season.

Roenicke was on the Los Angeles Angels coaching staff under Mike Scioscia from 2000-10 before being hired by Milwaukee.

The Globe on Friday reported that the Red Sox were planning to make Roenicke the manager.

The Red Sox are planning a news conference at their spring training facility late Tuesday afternoon.

