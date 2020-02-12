Mookie Betts and David Price will be formally introduced as members of the Los Angeles Dodgers this afternoon at 4 p.m. EST. Betts and Price will speak to the media at their introductory press conference, where Red Sox fans will presumably be tormented by the image of Betts holding a Dodgers jeresey with his name and uniform number on it for the cameras to capture.

On Monday, the Red Sox and Dodgers agreed to a deal that sent Betts and Price to Los Angeles. In exchange, the Red Sox received outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Dodgers along with shortstop prospect Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong. As part of the deal, the Red Sox will also send $48 million to the Dodgers to help subsidize the remaining three years and $96 million on Price’s contract.