Mookie Betts and David Price will be formally introduced as members of the Los Angeles Dodgers this afternoon at 4 p.m. EST. Betts and Price will speak to the media at their introductory press conference, where Red Sox fans will presumably be tormented by the image of Betts holding a Dodgers jeresey with his name and uniform number on it for the cameras to capture.
On Monday, the Red Sox and Dodgers agreed to a deal that sent Betts and Price to Los Angeles. In exchange, the Red Sox received outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Dodgers along with shortstop prospect Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong. As part of the deal, the Red Sox will also send $48 million to the Dodgers to help subsidize the remaining three years and $96 million on Price’s contract.
Advertisement
Check back here for updates from the press conference.
Related: Jeter Downs's arrival at Red Sox camp was anything but normal
Related: Red Sox say they’re not punting on 2020, but big trade leans on long view
Chad Finn: I guess it’s time we accept that Mookie Betts is gone
Dan Shaughnessy: Mookie Betts trade is an awkward start to spring training and to Chaim Bloom’s tenure
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.