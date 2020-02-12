Pillar will add to the Red Sox outfield depth, joining Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Marcus Wilson, and new addition Alex Verdugo .

Pillar, 31, spent most of 2019 with the San Francisco Giants after being traded by the Toronto Blue Jays early in the season. He became a free agent at the end of the year.

The Red Sox will sign Kevin Pillar to a one-year contract, according to USA Today. The outfielder is expected to join the team for its first full-squad workouts next week.

Pillar, a righthanded hitter, would give the Sox platoon capability with their three lefthanded-hitting outfielders, Bradley in particular. The Red Sox are working to configure their outfield without Mookie Betts, who was traded to the Dodgers for Verdugo and two prospects.

Advertisement

Pillar hit .278 with an .823 OPS and 21 extra-base hits in 162 at-bats against lefthanded pitchers last season.

Bradley is a career .232 hitter against lefties with little power. Since 2018, he is 57 of 283 (.201) against lefthanders with 103 strikeouts.

Pillar is a career .307 hitter in 47 games at Fenway Park.

By adding Pillar, the Red Sox bring the number of spring training players — those on the 40-man roster and nonroster invitees — to 66.

Peter Abraham of the Globe staff contributed to this report. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.