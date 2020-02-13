His reward for those cross-country adventures? News that the arbitration panel had ruled in favor of the team in the hearing, resulting in an $8.3 million salary for Rodriguez this season as opposed to the $8.975 million that he sought.

The Red Sox lefthander left JetBlue Park Tuesday to fly to Arizona for his Wednesday arbitration hearing, took a flight back to Miami Wednesday afternoon, drove across the state, and arrived in Fort Myers at roughly 3 a.m. Thursday. After a few hours of sleep, he returned to the Sox clubhouse Thursday and threw a bullpen session.

Rodriguez is the only Red Sox player to go to an arbitration hearing this year.

Waiting for Pedroia

Dustin Pedroia, who continues to experience soreness in his left knee following last month’s setback in the rehab process, won’t report to Fort Myers for Monday’s initial full-squad workout.

“The setback is still there,” said interim manager Ron Roenicke, who spoke by phone with the veteran second baseman Wednesday.

There is a sense of sadness among members of the team that Pedroia will be absent for at least the start of camp.

“The mind can only take you so far,” said Jackie Bradley Jr. “Obviously you want to have a strong mind, but sometimes the body fails. That’s OK. It’s part of living. I think he’s going to move forward and see what’s next.

“It’s tough. You never want to hear when someone has a setback, especially a player of his caliber and what he means not only to this team but this organization. He’s special. Hopefully we get to see him soon.”

On his own for now

Chris Sale is continuing to throw on flat ground away from JetBlue Park while recovering from what the team described as a mild case of pneumonia. Sale will be examined Friday to determine whether he is ready to rejoin the team . . . Roenicke said he was comfortable with Michael Chavis at either first or second base, and that he wouldn’t be discouraged about using the 24-year-old against lefties simply on the basis of his low average and OBP against southpaws in his rookie season. In 2019, the righthanded hitter hit .266/.347/.427 against righties and .226/.261/.481 against lefties.

