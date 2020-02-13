Dustin Pedroia, who continues to experience soreness in his left knee following last month’s setback in the rehab process, won’t report to Fort Myers for Monday’s initial full-squad workout.

“The setback is still there,” said interim manager Ron Roenicke, who spoke by phone with the veteran second baseman Wednesday.

There is a sense of sadness among members of the team that Pedroia will be absent for at least the start of camp.