Dustin Pedroia, who continues to experience soreness in his left knee following last month’s setback in the rehab process, won’t report to Fort Myers for Monday’s initial full-squad workout.
“The setback is still there,” said interim manager Ron Roenicke, who spoke by phone with the veteran second baseman Wednesday.
There is a sense of sadness among members of the team that Pedroia will be absent for at least the start of camp.
“The mind can only take you so far,” said Jackie Bradley Jr. “Obviously you want to have a strong mind, but sometimes the body fails. That’s OK. It’s part of living. I think he’s going to move forward and see what’s next.
“It’s tough. You never want to hear when someone has a setback, especially a player of his caliber and what he means not only to this team but this organization. He’s special. Hopefully we get to see him soon.”
