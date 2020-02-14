The report on Major League Baseball’s investigation into alleged sign-stealing by the Red Sox in 2018 is expected to be finished by the end of February, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman is reporting.
The allegations against the Red Sox aren’t expected to be as severe as those against the 2017 Astros, which resulted in the suspension and later firing of Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch, as well as a $5 million fine and the loss of four draft picks.
Alex Cora, who was the Astros bench coach in 2017, has yet to receive punishment from MLB because of the ongoing investigation into allegations that the Red Sox stole signs in 2018, in Cora’s first year as manager in Boston.
The investigation into the Red Sox began in early January, prompted by a report in The Athletic.
But the Red Sox decided not to wait for the results of the investigation, instead deciding to part ways with Cora in mid-January based on MLB’s report on the Astros. MLB found that Cora was heavily involved in creating and running the sign-stealing scheme.
The Red Sox intended to wait until the report was released to name Cora’s replacement, but announced this week that bench coach Ron Roenicke would take over as interim manager after it was made clear that the report would not be finished by the time full-squad spring training workouts began.
