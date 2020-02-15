“This is an important step as we seek to work together to improve working conditions for players without reducing the number of players and teams,” read the middle portion of the statement. “Minor League Baseball believes MLB can afford these salary increases without reducing the number of players by 25 percent.”

But, as with most recent dealings between MiLB and MLB, it’s not as simple as that.

MiLB’s rejoinder was a reminder that the league representing 160 teams across the country stands in opposition to MLB’s proposal from last fall to strip affiliation from 42 of those teams.

When MLB announced the pay bump Friday, its announcement came with its own jab at MiLB, with which it is engaged in contentious negotiations over a new Professional Baseball Agreement, set to expire at the end of this season.

In its statement explaining their its action to increase salaries, MLB said, “We had planned to do this in conjunction with a successor PBA, but in light of the manner in which the National Association has conducted the negotiations to date, we need to move forward with planning for the 2021 minor league season.”

The sides are due to resume negotiations Thursday in Dallas.

MiLB lauded the decision by MLB, saying it “fully supports MLB’s decision to raise the pay rates for players in affiliated Minor League Baseball,” before concluding on a relatively optimistic note. “We have provided MLB with a specific proposal on how we can work together to ensure improvements to older facilities and reduce travel between series through limited realignment. We look forward to continued good faith negotiations with our colleagues at MLB and our principal goal remains to preserve Minor League Baseball in as many communities as possible.”

