The investigation has been going on for nearly six weeks. It started in January after The Athletic published a story citing anonymous sources alleging the Red Sox used their replay room to steal signs from opposing catchers.

“There have been a couple of developments in the Boston thing that have slowed us down, people who’ve had to be re-interviewed as a result of things,” Manfred said. “I’m still thinking that by the end of next week, we should be done and have a decision on that.”

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Commissioner Rob Manfred said Sunday that Major League Baseball’s investigation into the 2018 Red Sox would not be finished for at least two weeks.

A series of players — Andrew Benintendi, Rafael Devers, and J.D. Martinez among them — have said the Sox are innocent of wrongdoing.

Principal owner John Henry and team president Sam Kennedy are also on record saying the team’s 2018 championship was won fairly.

Manfred had said earlier this month he hoped the investigation would be finished before training camps opened.

“We always want the investigations to go as quickly as possible,” Manfred said. “Never, however, at the expense of making sure that we have pursued every possible lead and done everything that we can possibly do to get the facts right.”

The ongoing investigation isn’t affecting the team as it goes through spring training according to chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

“You’re obviously aware that it’s going on,” he said. “It’s something that is out there. I don’t think on a day-to-day level, it impacts thing too much.”

Manfred, speaking at a pre-planned MLB event designed to promote the coming season, was testy at times as he took questions about the sign-stealing scandal involving the 2017 and ’18 Houston Astros that has enveloped the sport.

He defended his choice to grant immunity to Astros players, saying that was the only way to get to the facts of the case.

“One thing that I do take issue with [is] the notion that anybody in the Houston organization escaped without punishment,” Manfred said. “I think if you look at the faces of the Houston players as they’ve been out there publically addressing this issue, they have been hurt by this.

“They will live with questions about what went on in 2017 and 2018 for the rest of their lives.”

Manfred said MLB would soon announce “serious restrictions” on the use of in-game video this season.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.