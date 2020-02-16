“I love Boston,” Betts said at his introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium Wednesday. “It’s been my life for nine years. And so, I thank them for everything. I can’t ask them for anything more than what they did for me.”

As was the case when he occupied a locker in the Red Sox clubhouse at Fenway Park, Betts’s Jordan turfs were situated in a bottom cubby. They sat alongside pair of red Jordan 11s and a pair of white and red Jordan 13s which he often wore around the clubhouse at Fenway.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Mookie Betts’s locker is the first one a visitor encounters when entering the Dodgers clubhouse at the team’s spring training complex at Camelback Ranch.

Betts has made sporadic appearances in the Dodgers clubhouse. Although position players don’t have to report until Monday, Betts has shown up to get in some light swings before the official start of spring training with his new team, the Dodgers, which will bring with it lofty expectations.

After all, Betts was the coveted piece of a trade with the Red Sox that brought the five-tool outfielder in his prime out West along with veteran lefthanded pitcher David Price.

There’s an adjustment period, of course. This is the first time Betts has ever been traded. The locker closest to him no longer belongs to Jackie Bradley Jr. but to Kenley Jansen. There’s space for each of them to stretch out, but Betts has yet to develop that circle of trust that comes with the building of long-term relationships, like those he left behind in Boston.

Those will have to be forged again, and perhaps, it won’t ever to the extent of what he had with Bradley and other former Red Sox teammates. There’s simply something special about building a champion with peers you came up with. Dave Roberts knows that and understands Betts will need the time to adjust but noted its better the trade happened now versus in the middle of the season.

“I think right now, there’s time to settle in with your new ball club, surroundings” Roberts said. “From what I understand, as far as Mookie, he’s always been focused on winning baseball games. The game is still the game. It also helps, in my opinion, that he has a lot of good players around him. We’re not expecting him to do anything that he hasn’t done before.”

The Dodgers already have one of the best lineups in baseball. They led the National League in practically every offensive category. But they have never had a leadoff hitter such as Betts, who is one of the more complete hitters in the game and who never takes a feast-or-famine approach at the plate, especially when it comes to hitting home runs.

“He gives you a quality at-bat,” Roberts said. “I think that if you look at October for us, we really haven’t performed well on the offensive side. Winning 90 feet, keeping the line moving. That presence he has — given our guys are also becoming more mature — having that experience is going to make us a better ball club going forward.”

Excitement permeates throughout the Dodgers clubhouse with the addition of Betts.

Each person believes he truly puts them over the top and makes them even more lethal, said third baseman Justin Turner, who indicated the Dodgers have never had a true leadoff hitter like Betts who is capable of setting the tone.

Betts’ familarity with the big stage in Boston, and his comfort level producing before large crowds of die-hard fans, is partly why former Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly, who is entering his second season with the Dodgers, believes Betts’s transition to the LA market will be an easy one.

“I think it would be tough if you were coming from a small market,” Kelly said. “This market is very similar [to Boston]. It’s one of those things where you come to a team who puts a winning team on the field every year. It’s going to be awesome.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.