MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said on Sunday afternoon in Florida that findings in its investigation of the 2018 Red Sox and illicit sign stealing will be released by the end of next week.

“We always want the investigations to go as quickly as possible. Never, however, at the expense of making sure we have pursued every possible lead, and done everything we can possibly do to get the facts right,” Manfred told reporters during a press conference dominated by the sign-stealing scandal. “There have been a couple of developments in the Boston thing that have slowed us down, people who’ve had to be re-interviewed as a result of things. I’m still thinking that by the end of next week, we should be done and have a decision on that.”