But with Boston, where Red Sox position players join pitchers and catchers Monday in Florida and Roenicke will bring them together, the newly-installed manager has had no such luxury. During a wild offseason of change that included manager Alex Cora getting fired in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal that followed him from Houston, Roenicke was named his interim replacement.

“I know when I was in Milwaukee I knew exactly what I was going to say and had plenty of time to prepare for it,” Roenicke said.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In his previous stint as a major league manager, Ron Roenicke considered himself well prepared to address his team on the first day of full squad workouts, the crux of his message written, revised, and ready to go.

On Tuesday.

Not surprisingly, life has been a bit of a whirlwind since, pushing prep time for a speech down the to-do list.

“I’ve been so busy I haven’t had time to think about it the way I usually would,” Roenicke said Sunday, sitting on a bench behind Fenway South after the Sox had concluded their drills. “I was hoping I would be able to do that today but we’ve got that managers’ thing up north that we’re going to — although there’s a drive up there so I’ll think about it on that drive.”

Roenicke knows he has to address the unprecedented offseason, which has included everything from the Astros’ mess to the Cora firing to the ongoing investigation of the Red Sox’ improper use of video to the blockbuster trade of Mookie Betts and David Price.

“There’s some things I think I should address about some of the craziness that’s happened, I need to address that,” he said.

Bogaerts taking it easy

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts aggravated his left ankle a few weeks ago while doing workouts at home and will be taking it easy for the first few days of training camp. Roenicke insisted it’s “nothing alarming” and Bogaerts, who said it started bothering him while he was doing some jumps, knows he just has to be patient.

“It’s spring training, no reason for us to force it or get going as soon as possible but just make sure we get it right so when I start I can finish,” Bogaerts said. “Obviously, you come to spring training, you see guys you haven’t seen in a while and you want to be on the field with the boys and be around the coaching staff and stuff like that. But I’ve got to take it slow, take my time and be smart about it, and hopefully have a long, healthy season, don’t let this little thing affect my season.”

Betts a great teammate

Bogaerts thought he and Betts would play for many years together in Boston. Both 27 years old, both products of the Red Sox farm system, and both studs at their respective positions, it’s easy to understand why. Bogaerts signed a long-term extension at the start of last season and like many, hoped Betts might be able to do the same before hitting free agency. Of course Betts is gone now, off to the Dodgers in a trade, but one thing his friend wanted to dispel Sunday was the notion that Betts didn’t want to stay in Boston.

“I can’t really speak for him, the one thing I know is he loved being here, enjoyed playing with us,” Bogaerts said. “He was a great teammate. I can’t really say that he didn’t want to be here, I think that’s a little unfair to say. He enjoyed his time here. He never showed me anything that he didn’t like about being here.”

Numbers game

Kevin Pillar was assigned No. 5, Alex Verdugo, who initially had No. 12, asked for and received No. 99. Only two Red Sox players in history have ever worn a number in the 90s: pitchers Alfredo Aceves (No. 91 from 2011-13) and Dalier Hinojosa (No. 94 in 2015) . . . Roenicke said two players will be delayed in arriving to spring training – 3B Rafael Devers is in the Dominican Republic with his girlfriend following the birth of their second daughter and non-roster OF Cesar Puello, signed just last week, will be late coming from the DR because of visa issues.

