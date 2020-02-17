Martinez said reviewing video of his at-bats during games is part of his process and he doesn’t want that taken away.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Commissioner Rob Manfred has made it clear that baseball will restrict how much access players have to video during games this season in the wake of the Astros sign-stealing scandal.

“That’s who I am,” he said. “I think to go out there and take all video out, you’re not allowed to look at at-bats, I think it’s a little ridiculous in my opinion.”

Martinez said players of his generation were schooled in using video to adjust their swings.

Advertisement

“To all of a sudden take that away, it’s a little extreme,” he said. “If you want to delay it an inning, you want to do something. I promise you now the at-bats wouldn’t help anything in a sign-stealing type of deal.”

Martinez feels MLB should speak to players about how best to restrict video.

“For me, it’s what makes me me,” Martinez said. “I’m a very analytical guy, I like to study my swing . . . that’s the trend in the game. Everybody is like that.”

Martinez said the replay system used to challenge calls could be moved to the press box (as opposed to close to the dugout) to take away the opportunity for players to use it illicitly.

“Then you don’t have to worry about anything. They have to do a better job with that,” he said.

Martinez believes the scandal and the fallout will end illegal sign-stealing.

“I don’t think it will happen again after the consequences that were given out to Houston,” he said. “I think organizations are very aware. From here on out, it’s going to be a different message in the clubhouse.”

Martinez also admitted it’s difficult knowing that former Red Sox manager Alex Cora, somebody he greatly respects and considers a friend, was one of the ringleaders of Houston’s scheme to steal signs.

Advertisement

“When it happened I was very, kind of shocked by it,” he said. “I wasn’t aware of it. It obviously caught me off guard . . . He never influenced us in any way to do that. He never mentioned it. I didn’t even know [the Astros] were doing it.

“That doesn’t change my view in him and the way he treated me as a person.”

Waiting game

MLB’s six-week investigation into whether the 2018 Red Sox illegally stole signs has not included interviews with principal owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, or team president Sam Kennedy.

All three men said they have not been contacted. MLB’s investigation into the Astros included an extensive interview with team owner Jim Crane, based on the report issued by Manfred.

Henry is not surprised that the Sox investigation has gone longer than MLB expected.

“One thing we’ve learned from the Astros investigation, it’s that Major League Baseball is extraordinarily thorough when they do an investigation,” he said.

Due diligence

Kennedy said the Red Sox “did an extremely high level of due diligence” with MLB and the Dodgers regarding the character of Alex Verdugo, one of the players in the Mookie Betts deal.

“I actually spoke to [Manfred] directly about it myself,” Kennedy said.

Verdugo has confirmed his presence at a 2015 incident in Arizona that led to police investigating the alleged sexual assault of a minor by another player. No charges were filed.

Advertisement

The Red Sox, Kennedy said, did not speak to the woman involved.

Kennedy said he met Verdugo Monday and told him the organization would support him.

Sale gets going

Chris Sale threw off a bullpen mound for the first time since missing a week with pneumonia. “[He’s] really excited about it,” Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said. “Just his bullpen and his being at full strength. He said he feels really good and doesn’t feel he’s that far behind.” . . . The Sox had their annual “company meeting” before the workout. Roenicke and Werner were among the speakers . . . Rafael Devers, who returned to the Dominican Republic for the birth of his second child, is expected back in camp Thursday. The same is true for outfielder Cesar Puello, who has been delayed by issues with his visa.

Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com.