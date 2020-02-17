“It’s sad for baseball,” he said. ‘‘It’s tough. They cheated. I don’t agree with the punishments, the players not getting anything. It was a player-driven thing. It sucks, too, because guys’ careers have been affected. A lot of people lost jobs. It was tough.

The Los Angeles Angels’ three-time AL MVP ripped the Astros and questioned the discipline handed out by Major League Baseball after he reported to spring training Monday in Tempe, Ariz. Trout joined the chorus of prominent big leaguers angry about Houston’s rampant sign stealing on its way to the 2017 World Series title and beyond.

Advertisement

“Me going up to the plate knowing what was coming? It would be fun up there. A lot of guys lost respect for some of the guys.”

Trout said a few members of the Astros reached out to him during the offseason to explain their side, but Trout didn’t sound impressed.

“You don’t know what helped them or what not,” he said. “But if you know what’s coming, it’s going to definitely help them. I don’t know if you take the trophy away or take the rings away, but they should definitely do something.”

Trout doesn’t remember hearing the Astros banging on trash cans at Minute Maid Park during his nine big league seasons, all with the Angels in the AL West.

‘‘I noticed the banging off the bat from center field,’’ Trout said. “It just feels like they weren’t missing pitches. It’s frustrating, because you have guys coming in here battling every day and working on stuff . . . I can’t imagine what the pitchers feel like. It’s a mental game. You go in a stretch where you’re doing good, and you go into Houston and get banged up, it could mentally drain you.”

Advertisement

Trout didn’t make a suggestion for what the Astros players’ punishment should have been, but the scandal obviously touched a nerve.

“Obviously [GM Jeff Luhnow] got fired and [manager AJ Hinch] got fired,’’ Trout said. ‘‘But the players getting nothing, that’s definitely not right, for sure.

“I think everybody wants it to be a clean, level playing field. I didn’t know it wasn’t until this stuff came out, and then you realize when we played at them at [Houston] or whatever, they were hitting a lot of balls. They've got a lot of great players over there for sure, but it was something different.”

Anthony Rendon also reported to his new team Monday, but the Angels’ new $245 million third baseman was more circumspect in his thoughts on the Astros, his hometown team.

“Everyone is quick to hammer them down and just kill them,” Rendon said. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got to look at ourselves in the mirror, and we’re not perfect people. Whether it’s a speeding ticket or whatever it might be, some of us are trying to get an edge some way or another in life. They happened to get caught for doing it. You can forgive them, but doesn’t mean you have to forget.”

Rendon has spent his career in the National League. His Washington Nationals beat Houston in a seven-game World Series last year.

“Even when I watched their games over the previous years, it was suspicious,” Rendon said. “It looked weird. They were [sitting] on balls that were very tough pitches, and just the way that they were playing the game. They’re all talented players. I love those guys over there, especially what they've done in my city of Houston to help us out. But it definitely raises a lot of question marks, watching those games.”

Advertisement

Players call out commissioner

Players who have won a World Series — and those who have come up short — were seething at commissioner Rob Manfred’s reference to the sport’s championship trophy as merely a ‘‘piece of metal,’’ saying that comment reflected a disconnect between baseball’s boss and those who produce the product on the field.

‘‘It bothered me, man. I hated it. It made him sound really out of touch,’’ said reliever Sean Doolittle, a member of the 2019 title-winning Nationals. ‘‘That’s the holy grail of our sport. That’s what we show up for in the beginning of February, thinking about and working towards.’’

Added Doolittle: ‘‘I just can’t believe how out of touch that is. You’re the commissioner of our game. You’re the steward of this game. That’s a really special thing. It’s an iconic symbol of our game. Please don’t say that, even off-hand, even tongue-in-cheek.’’

Manfred’s comments stemmed from the Astros’ sign-stealing scam. There have been calls for players involved to be punished in some way; MLB gave them immunity in exchange for cooperating with the investigation.

Manfred gets to take another swing at the topic when he holds a news conference Tuesday in Arizona.

Advertisement

Some think the Astros should be stripped of their 2017 championship, but Manfred said Sunday in an interview with ESPN, ‘‘The idea of an asterisk or asking for a piece of metal back seems like a futile act.’’

That phrasing did not sit well. Doolittle and other players noted that the official name of the hardware itself is The Commissioner’s Trophy.

‘‘For him to devalue it the way he did [Sunday] just tells me how out of touch he is with the players in this game. At this point, the only thing devaluing that trophy is that it says ‘commissioner’ on it,’’ said Justin Turner, whose Dodgers lost to the Astros in the 2017 Series.

Like Turner, Evan Longoria has been to a World Series, but not won one.

‘‘Well, there’s a couple of pieces of metal, right? You get a ring, too. That’s a big piece of metal,’’ Longoria said after the Giants’ first full-squad workout in Scottsdale, Ariz. ‘‘I think everybody that plays the game knows it’s not just a ‘piece of metal.’ It’s the blood, sweat and tears that go into the, whatever, 175 games or whatever it is that it takes to win a World Series. The sacrifices. I don’t know if he said that to make a funny or what, but it’s obviously representative of something much bigger than that.’’

Angels owner scuttled trade

Angels owner Arte Moreno acknowledged he scrapped the proposed trade that would have landed Joc Pederson and Ross Stripling from the Dodgers.

Advertisement

Moreno also says the Angels can make an even bigger trade for an elite starting pitcher if they get a chance this season.

Moreno covered many topics in his annual informal conversation with reporters on the training fields outside Tempe Diablo Stadium.

Moreno said he is eager to move on from the scuttled trade that would have sent infielder Luis Rengifo and a prospect to the Dodgers for Pederson and Stripling earlier in the month.

Both veterans likely would have played immediately for the Angels, but Moreno called off the talks around the deal while the Dodgers’ blockbuster deal with the Red Sox was delayed for several days.

“It wasn’t all impatience,” Moreno said. “There were other things involved, too . . . I just would rather not talk about it. That wasn’t going to happen, and it’s not happening.”

Later in the interview, Moreno said he realized Angels fans wanted more information about what went down.

“There’s a lot of things that people would like to know, and they’re not going to know,” Moreno said. ‘‘It’s water under the bridge. We’ve moved on.”

Moreno has previously acknowledged he has a temper that sometimes affects his decision-making, but he was calm and upbeat throughout his discussion of the potential deal and the Angels’ prospects for the upcoming season, which appear considerably brighter than they were last year.

Astros’ Marte banned for season for PEDs

Astros pitcher Francis Martes was suspended for the 2020 season following his second positive test for a performance-enhancing substance under baseball’s major league drug program.

Martes tested positive for Boldenone, the commissioner’s office said. Boldenone is sold under the brand name Equipose and is used commonly on horses.

Martes, a 24-year-old righthander, is on the Astros’ 40-man major league roster but hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2017.

He was suspended last March 12 for 80 games following a positive test for Clomiphene, a women’s fertility drug that has been used by some athletes to counter side effects of steroids use. Martes returned Aug. 21 and made two starts for the rookie-level Gulf Coast Astros and one for Quad Cities of the Class A Midwest League. He was 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in 5⅓ innings.