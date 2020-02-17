Holt, 31, became a beloved figure in Boston, a far cry from when he was acquired as the second player in the trade to get closer Joel Hanrahan just after Christmas 2012. Holt only topped 400 plate appearances in a season twice with the Red Sox, posting a .270/.340/.374 line in 615 regular-season games with the team, but played everywhere on the diamond outside of pitcher and catcher, was the team’s Jimmy Fund captain the last five seasons, and was widely credited with Boston’s harmonious clubhouse in recent years.

Brock Holt’s seven-season tenure with the Red Sox is apparently over, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reporting on Monday night that Milwaukee has a deal with the free-agent utilityman.

Advertisement

He famously hit for the cycle at Yankee Stadium in a 16-1, Game 3 romp during the 2018 AL Division Series, and made his son Griffin a regional celebrity, frequently posting with him on social media.

“I want to be somewhere where me and my family are happy. Obviously I love it here and I would love to stay here. But free agency is something I haven’t experienced and I don’t know what to expect. We’ll see what happens,” Holt told the Globe’s Peter Abraham in August.

“I know how much he means to the community. You can see just recently he’s still active in the community, even as a free agent,” new Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said earlier this winter, asked about the possibility of Holt returning. “I saw he made a nice donation recently. That says something about who he is and how much this community means to him. I know and I’ve kind of gotten a taste of it coming here, that certain players just really seem to bond with the fan base. He’s certainly been one of those and that’s not something that’s lost on any of us.”

Advertisement

Holt made $3.575 million last season, and hit .297 with a .771 OPS. A reunion seemed unlikely, given the signing of Jose Peraza for $3 million in December, and especially so after the team issued Holt’s No. 12 to newly acquired Alex Verdugo last week.