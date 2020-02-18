FORT MYERS, Fla. — Veteran catcher Jonathan Lucroy is scheduled for a physical on Wednesday and if that goes well he would be added to the Red Sox’ spring training roster on a minor league contract, two major league sources said on Tuesday.
Lucroy, 33, hit .232 with a .660 OPS in 101 games for the Angels and Cubs last season. He has played 10 years in the majors.
Lucroy suffered a concussion and a broken nose last July 7 when Jake Marisnick ran him over at the plate. He then had neck surgery after the season to repair a disc issue.
Advertisement
With Christian Vazquez the established starter, Lucroy would compete with Kevin Plawecki, Jett Bandy and Juan Centeno for the backup job.
Lucroy started his career with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2010 and played for Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke from 2011-15.
Under Roenicke, Lucroy finished fourth in the National League MVP voting in 2014 after he hit .301 with 53 doubles, 13 home runs and 69 RBIs while starting 133 games behind the plate.
MassLive was first with the news on Lucroy.
Peter Abraham can be reached at pabraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.