“We want to make sure he’s right on top of his legs and lands the proper way,” Martinez said. “Because he can’t afford to tweak anything else with the [injury] history he has. But he did it last year. Finished strong. Right now, he looks strong.”

It was the second time this spring that Rodriguez threw batting practice to hitters, and Martinez made sure his Hall of Fame presence was felt. Between pitches, Martinez would offer his input. Rodriguez would respond, then try to apply the information to the next pitch.

Advertisement

Rodriguez had a breakout season in 2019, winning 19 games with a 3.81 ERA. There’s still room for improvement, though, and the rotation will rely heavily upon Rodriguez again — perhaps even more than last season. So, when an all-time great such as Martinez offers his help, Rodriguez knows it’s imperative to listen.

“It’s been amazing,” Rodriguez said of having Martinez at camp. “Now, I’m used to having him around. I’ve known him for, what, five, six years already, every time he’s here he has something new, and I’m asking questions all the time.

“Even if I have to repeat the same question I did from last year, I do it.”

Rodriguez pitched 203⅓ innings last season, easily a career high. Martinez is noticing a different Rodriguez this year, one who knows he belongs and is willing to put in the work.

“He’s picking up exactly where he left off,” Martinez said. “He’s confident. That’s what you see. Every time he throws a pitch, you see where he’s locating around the plate, he’s doing it with confidence.

“It could be the cutter. It could be the changeup, or fastball he elevates well. It’s a very good sign of maturity.”

Advertisement

It takes time

J.D. Martinez knows spring training is all about progression. It typically takes longer for hitters to find a rhythm. Pitchers, on the other hand, look as if they’re in midseason form.

Martinez stood in against pitchers Wednesday morning and even took some swings, drilling one pitch to the center-field wall. However, if you ask him how his swing feels, his answer isn’t surprising considering the time of year.

“It’s awful right now,” Martinez said with a smile. “But that’s how it is every year. It’s not saying much. Every year is like that. I hate spring training, just because you go out there and you’re like ‘How do I hit again?’ I was talking to the pitchers today, ‘You guys come in here and probably feel good, huh?’ ’’

Martinez said he typically doesn’t start to feel like himself until the last week or two of spring training. He’s always meticulous in his work.

“These young guys, I always see it, every spring they come out and they’re hitting home runs every other night, and I’m like, ‘How do you do that?’ I just look awful,” he said. “I’m not a spring player. Even my friends, they make fun of me in our group chat, ‘I can’t wait to see J.D. go 2 for 40 this spring.’ That’s how I know it’s going to be a good year.”

Getting to know you

Jonathan Lucroy made a quick appearance in the clubhouse, just before his minor league deal was made official in the early afternoon.

Advertisement

A few lockers down was Kevin Plawecki, who, like Lucroy, is looking to earn the backup catcher spot. For Plawecki, it starts with getting to know the pitching staff. Live batting practice is one way to do that.

“I caught [Brandon] Workman and [Marcus] Walden today, and they both look really good,” Plawecki said. “I’ll continue to catch new guys every day and get used to all these guys before we get in a game setting.”

Plawecki is used to catching talented pitchers. During his time with the Mets (2015-18), the pitching staff included Jacob deGrom, who has won the last two National League Cy Young Awards, as well as Noah Syndergaard, Matt Harvey, and Zack Wheeler.

Last season with the Indians, Plawecki caught Trevor Bauer, so, the experience is there, but camaraderie is also important.

“[I’ll need] to develop a relationship with them,” Plawecki said. “Off the field as much as I can, and as much as I can in here [in the clubhouse]. That way when we get in between the lines we’re competing and there’s that trust factor you can take into the games.”

Bogaerts is better

Manager Ron Roenicke said Xander Bogaerts is coming along after dealing with a sore ankle. “The foot feels better,” Roenicke said. “They’ll continue to try to press him that way, conditioning and everything inside.” . . . Rafael Devers recently became a father for the second time, which delayed his spring training arrival. The plan is for him to make it here by Thursday.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.