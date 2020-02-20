On his first day of spring training with the Milwaukee Brewers, Brock Holt shared how hard it was for him to make the move from the Red Sox.

“I was with Boston for so long, and I honestly never expected to wear any other uniform but a Red Sox uniform,” said the 31-year-old utility man, who signed a 1-year deal with a club option with Milwaukee after seven years and two championships with Boston.

“I loved it there. I loved playing at Fenway, I love the fans, I love the city,” Holt said. “I was a huge part of the community. So it was tough. It was tough for me to come to the fact that I wasn’t going back.