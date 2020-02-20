“They won without me,” said Ortiz with a smile early Thursday afternoon. “So I’m not saying that Mookie isn’t a big piece of what we are here. But once that happened, you’ve got to move on. I was part of this ballclub in 2016. And in 2018, we won. And I wasn’t playing. Yes, as a player, we are a big part of a team, but we also are replaceable.”

The Sox not only traded Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers but they also lost Alex Cora.

Advertisement

Major League Baseball has also taken its bumps and bruises, too, once it confirmed that the Houston Astros were involved in an illegal sign-stealing scandal during the 2017 season and part of 2018. It cost a general manager and three managers their jobs, including Cora, who was the bench coach for the Astros in 2017.

Dan Shaughnessy: In these dark days for baseball, commissioner Rob Manfred hasn’t handled it well

The Sox trade, though, has had a negative impact on the Sox’ fanbase. But Ortiz sees it differently and believes they made a shrewd decision by adding Alex Verdugo, along with prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong to the franchise. He described the Betts move as just business.

“In Mookie’s situation, it’s hard to get rid of someone like him,” Ortiz said. “But on the business side, we also know that, specifically Mookie, is going to get a deal close to what Mike Trout has. I guess that’s the difference between having him here and having him go to L.A. I know fans are hurting a little bit because you let a franchise player go somewhere else, but that’s the tricky part about baseball, you fall in love with players and sometimes the business side of it doesn’t allow the team to keep them.”

Advertisement

Chad Finn: We don’t expect sentimentality from the Red Sox, but we could use more clarity

Trout finalized a 12-year, $430 million deal just before the start of last season. Ortiz noted that if there wasn’t a Trout, you could argue Betts would be the best player in baseball.

“Mookie has earned every single dollar that he’s going to get,” Ortiz said. “If I’m him, I’m not going to leave $50, $60, $70 million on the table just because. We had a good offer for him, but from what I understand, somewhere else he’s going to get more.”

David Ortiz joined the Red Sox as a spring-training instructor on Thursday. The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

Ortiz said you can’t take free agency for granted. That a lot of people might view squeezing every penny out of a club as greedy, but free agency, according to Ortiz, only comes around once.

The Sox are still under investigation for their own sign-stealing scandal, which allegedly took place during the 2018 season. But the focus, for now at least, has been the Astros and the immunity which commissioner Rob Manfred and the MLB Players Association granted players in exchange for a truthful testimony.

“I don’t agree with him [Manfred] getting all the heat,” Ortiz said. “The reality is that not one player has come through and said ‘Hey, it was me who started this up.’ Everybody is passing the ball. All the commissioners can do is have a team investigate what’s going on. Commissioner Manfred has been legit from Day 1.”

Advertisement

Ortiz added that the Astros, even without the sign-stealing scheme, are great players. What he didn’t like, though, was Mike Fiers outing his former teammates.

“I’m mad at [Fiers]. After you make your money and you get your ring, you decide to talk about it? Why didn’t you talk about it during the season when it was going on? Why didn’t you say ‘I don’t want no part of this.’ Now, you look like a snitch.”

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.