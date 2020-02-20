ESPN announced Thursday that holdovers Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez will be its “Sunday Night Baseball” broadcast team this season.

No third voice will be added to replace Jessica Mendoza, who earlier this month was reassigned to a different role on the network’s baseball broadcasts. Buster Olney remains the in-game reporter.

The Sunday night team will make its spring training debut March 3 (a Tuesday), when the Red Sox and Yankees play in Tampa.