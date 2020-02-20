Lucroy said Thursday that he and his pitchers had to use multiple sets of signs when playing the Astros, even when runners weren’t on base. He described it as a mental challenge having to go through so many sequences, sometimes from pitch to pitch. The games dragged, Lucroy said, and if you had a young pitcher on the mound, it made it even more difficult.

“Everybody in baseball, especially that division, we were aware of the Astros doing those things,” said Lucroy, who was with the American League West rival Athletics in 2018. “It was up to us to kind of outsmart them, I guess you could say. But it’s kind of hard when you have a computer program that can break your signs.”

That season, Lucroy said, the A’s reached out to the commissioner’s office regarding the Astros’ sign-stealing practices, but the league did nothing.

“They had just called [the Astros] and let them know,” Lucroy said. “They kind of just said something to them. They didn’t go through the whole investigation. It wasn’t until [former Astros pitcher Mike] Fiers came out publicly that they went and looked at it really hard.”

Thursday marked Lucroy’s first official day in Red Sox camp after he signed a minor league deal. It’s unfamiliar territory for the veteran catcher. His spot on the roster is not assured, and he is coming off possibly his worst season of his career. Lucroy hit just .232 with the Angels and Cubs last year.

“It’s a little strange, but it’s OK,” said Lucroy. “It’s just a part of the business side of baseball, and honestly, it’s what I deserve. I haven’t played good. It’s kind of where we’re at. You make your bed, you have to sleep in it.”

Over the winter, Lucroy underwent surgery for a herniated disk in his neck that he had played with for three seasons.

“I wish I could sit here and say that’s the reason I haven’t played good, but I’m not going to,” Lucroy said.

Lucroy is known for the way he works with pitchers. In 2018, he helped an injury-riddled A’s staff advance to the one-game playoff against the Yankees. He caught Chris Sale during his bullpen session on Thursday.

One familiar face with the Sox is interim manager Ron Roenicke, the manager in Milwaukee during Lucroy’s best years in the majors.

“[Lucroy] when I had him was a great offensive player,” Roenicke said. “Defensively, really good hands. The metrics on him were really high when they first started doing the metrics. I know those numbers have dropped, so we need to figure that out.”

Outfield shift

Kevin Pillar was in right field during drills on Thursday, with Jackie Bradley Jr. in center.

Pillar played some right field last season with the Giants, so that might not be an issue this year. The right field at Fenway Park shouldn’t be that much of an adjustment either, since the outfield at Oracle Park in San Francisco is also large. The biggest adjustment will be playing alongside Bradley, who also covers a lot of ground.

“He had a great outfielder next to him in Mookie [Betts] who could go get it,” Pillar said. “[The biggest challenge] is just understanding our range and limitations in the outfield. You have two guys who have primarily played center field in their career and are used to being the alphas out there. For me, getting used to getting called off and getting used to not being the alpha out there is going to be a little bit of a challenge for me.”

Pillar and Bradley haven’t talked much about how they envision working together. That’s something that will come later in the spring.

“All my work and my mind-set is focused on being the best right fielder I could be,” Pillar said.

Emotional goodbye

On Wednesday, his first day of spring training with the Brewers, Brock Holt shared how hard it was for him to make the move from the Red Sox.

“I was with Boston for so long, and I honestly never expected to wear any other uniform but a Red Sox uniform,” said the 31-year-old utilityman, who signed a one-year deal with a club option for 2021 with Milwaukee after seven years and two championships with Boston.

“I loved it there. I loved playing at Fenway, I love the fans, I love the city,” Holt said. “I was a huge part of the community. So, it was tough. It was tough for me to come to the fact that I wasn’t going back.

“But . . . everything happens for a reason. I’m excited to be here.”

Holt’s interview came hours before an emotional Instagram post, in which he shared photos from the 2018 championship run, with his wife, Lakyn, and son, Griffin, and highlighting Holt’s work with the Jimmy Fund.

“Boston. You turned a Texas boy into one of your own,” Holt wrote. “It has been my absolute honor to play for your team and be a part of your city.

“Baseball is just that. Baseball. It doesn’t last forever. The relationships I’ve built will. I became a husband, a father, and a champion while playing for you. I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has been a part of this chapter with us. And thank you for letting me be a part of yours. It was a damn good time!”

The Brewers come to Fenway for a three-game series June 5-7.

See you tomorrow

Rafael Devers still isn’t at camp. He wanted to spend one more day with his newborn child, Roenicke said. The club expects him to be in camp on Friday, ready to go . . . Alex Verdugo threw a bit in the outfield . . . The Sox play Northeastern in their annual exhibition Friday at 1:05 p.m. on NESN. Daniel McGrath will make the start for the Sox but will pitch just one inning. Walpole, Mass., native Cam Schlittler starts for the Huskies. Brian Johnson is scheduled to start on Saturday against the Rays. Regular position players won’t play on Friday, but you can expect to see some vs. the Rays.

Globe correspondent Jenna Ciccotelli contributed to this report from Boston. Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @byjulianmack.