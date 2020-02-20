fb-pixel
While pitchers limbered up, their gloves took a break. Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Andrew Benintendi agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract this spring. Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Outfielder Kevin Pillar, who was a free agent, agreed to a one-year deal with the Red Sox.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Xander Bogaerts and a few teammates hitched a ride from the clubhouse to one of the back fields.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Jackie Bradley, Jr. (center) embraced outfielder Alex Verdugo (left), who came to the Red Sox as part of the Mookie Betts. Kevin Pillar is at right. Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Jackie Bradley, Jr. practiced bunting at the start of a batting practice session.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Catcher Christian Vazquez is entering his sixth season in the majors.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Chris Sale signed an autograph for 7-year-old Benjamin Thompson of Colorado.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Xander Bogaerts has been in the majors since 2013.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
J.D. Martinez left the complex at the end of his day. Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Minor-leaguer Nick Longhi is a first baseman and outfielder. Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Chris Sale went 6-11 last season.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Ron Roenicke was named interim manager on Feb. 11. Jim Davis/Globe Staff
J.D. Martinez checked out a bobblehead of himself wearing a helmet from the Disney show "The Mandalorian.”Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Pedro Martinez (right) worked with pitcher Hector Velazquez (left) on his mechanics in the bullpen.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
From left: Mitch Moreland, J.D. Martinez, and Michael Chavis.Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Pitcher Matt Barnes posed near a giant image of himself.Jim Davis/Globe Staff