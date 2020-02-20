THURSDAY’S WEATHER: The day started a bit overcast, but the sun beamed again, with temperatures reaching into the 80s.

FUNDAMENTALLY SPEAKING: Michael Chavis came out hacking and provided some serious thunder for fans during his batting practice rounds.

PLAYER OF THE DAY: Righthander Tanner Houck has some power stuff, which he showed during live batting practice. His three-quarter arm slot makes it difficult for hitters to pick up the ball, and he’s not afraid to challenge on the inner part of the plate.