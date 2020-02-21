New Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo says he’s a fun-loving guy, just like another guy who wore 99, Manny Ramirez, who took that number with the Dodgers after wearing 24 with the Red Sox.

Is that why Verdugo chose the number?

“There’s several reasons,” he says. “No. 1 is that 27, my normal number, is retired here for Carlton Fisk. For me, Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz were great. I watched those guys a lot growing up.