New Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo says he’s a fun-loving guy, just like another guy who wore 99, Manny Ramirez, who took that number with the Dodgers after wearing 24 with the Red Sox.
Is that why Verdugo chose the number?
“There’s several reasons,” he says. “No. 1 is that 27, my normal number, is retired here for Carlton Fisk. For me, Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz were great. I watched those guys a lot growing up.
“I felt that 99 would fit my personality the best, and obviously because of Manny Ramirez, it makes it a little sweeter. He was definitely one of the greatest hitters.
“There’s no pressure performing with this number. It’s a number that I wanted to be able to see on my back, to help my family spot me a little bit easier, so it’s something I’m looking forward to rocking with this year and having a good year.”
